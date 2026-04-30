Car Catches Fire On Delhi Mumbai Expressway Rajasthan

Summary of this article
Five members of a family were burnt alive while the driver was seriously injured after a car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
The incident took place near Maujpur when the victims were returning from a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir.
Additional SP Priyanka Raghuvanshi said fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in 15 minutes, but by then the car was completely gutted.
The pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi is often a journey of hope, a sacred trek intended to bring a family closer through shared faith and the quiet hum of a long drive home. For the Santosh family, residents of Chainpura in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, that hum turned into a nightmare on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. On Wednesday night, near the quiet stretch of Maujpur in Alwar, Rajasthan, the laughter of a successful pilgrimage was silenced in a matter of minutes.
Five members of the family—Santosh, his wife Shashi, his elderly mother Parvati, and his young daughters Raghani and Sakshi—were trapped inside their vehicle as it was suddenly transformed into a furnace. Investigators believe a short circuit sparked the blaze, which turned lethal almost instantly due to the car’s CNG kit. The highly flammable gas acted as an accelerant, offering the family no window of escape. By the time fire tenders arrived and doused the flames, only skeletal remains were left within the charred metal frame.
The lone survivor, the driver Vinod Kumar Mehar, managed to leap from the inferno, but the cost of his survival was steep. He suffered 80 percent burn injuries and is currently fighting for his life in a Jaipur hospital. As police prepare for DNA testing to formally identify the remains, the tragedy serves as a harrowing reminder of how quickly a celebration of life and spirit can be extinguished by a mechanical failure on the open road.
The road back to Chainpura is now a hollow one, marked by the silence of a home that will never again hear the voices of three generations. Neighbors describe the Santosh family as a tight-knit unit, the kind whose presence anchored the small community in Madhya Pradesh. Their pilgrimage to the heights of Vaishno Devi was meant to be a crowning moment of peace, but it has instead left a village in mourning and a driver fighting for breath in a Jaipur ICU.
As the sun rose over the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Thursday morning, all that remained at the site near Maujpur were police cordons and the skeletal, rusted frame of a vehicle—a haunting testament to the speed with which a technical glitch can turn a sanctuary into a trap. While the investigation points to a short circuit, the tragedy has reignited urgent conversations about the safety of CNG conversions and the terrifying lack of exit time when metal becomes a furnace. For a family seeking a blessing, the journey ended in a grief that no forensic test or investigation can ever truly quantify.