Chelsea 2-1 Spurs, EPL: Tottenham Lose To Send Relegation Fight For Final Day

The fight between West Ham and Tottenham to avoid relegation from the Premier League is headed to the final round. Tottenham’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday kept alive West Ham’s hopes of retaining its 14-year top-flight status. With one game remaining, West Ham is in third-to-last place — the final relegation spot — and two points behind Tottenham. They are the only teams who can go down with already-relegated Wolverhampton and Burnley. On Sunday, West Ham is at home to Leeds and Tottenham hosts Everton. Tottenham has a superior goal difference of 12 compared to West Ham so is highly likely to remain higher if they finish level on points and it comes to that tiebreaker.

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Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reacts after a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Chelsea-Vs-Tottenham-premier-league-match-highlights-Marc Cucurella
Tottenham's Mathys Tel, left, and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella fight for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Players argue with a referee during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Chelsea-Vs-Tottenham-premier-league-match-highlights-Liam Delap
Chelsea's Liam Delap receives the yellow card during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Tottenham's Richarlison celebrates after scoring during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Chelsea's Andrey Santos celebrates after scoring during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Chelsea-Vs-Tottenham-premier-league-match-highlights-Kevin Danso
Tottenham's Kevin Danso, left, and Chelsea's Liam Delap fight for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Chelsea-Vs-Tottenham-premier-league-match-highlights-Josh Acheampong
Chelsea's Josh Acheampong, left, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie fight for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez scores during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Tottenham's Destiny Udogie, right, and Chelsea's Pedro Neto fight for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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