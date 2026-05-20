Chelsea 2-1 Spurs, EPL: Tottenham Lose To Send Relegation Fight For Final Day
The fight between West Ham and Tottenham to avoid relegation from the Premier League is headed to the final round. Tottenham’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea on Tuesday kept alive West Ham’s hopes of retaining its 14-year top-flight status. With one game remaining, West Ham is in third-to-last place — the final relegation spot — and two points behind Tottenham. They are the only teams who can go down with already-relegated Wolverhampton and Burnley. On Sunday, West Ham is at home to Leeds and Tottenham hosts Everton. Tottenham has a superior goal difference of 12 compared to West Ham so is highly likely to remain higher if they finish level on points and it comes to that tiebreaker.
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