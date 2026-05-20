NEET UG 2026 Leak: 100% Match of Chemistry Questions Led NTA to Suspected Insider Network

A 100% match between leaked Chemistry questions and the actual NEET UG 2026 paper led the NTA to suspect an insider leak.
The NTA has shared details of around 27 paper setters and translators with the CBI as part of the ongoing investigation.
The agency has replaced all question setters and translators for the June 21 NEET re-exam and is tightening exam security protocols.
A complete match between Chemistry questions in a circulated “guess paper” and the actual NEET UG 2026 question paper led the National Testing Agency (NTA) to suspect an insider leak and hand over details of paper setters and translators to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources said.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the NTA received an email from a whistleblower in Rajasthan’s Sikar on May 7, four days after the nationwide medical entrance examination was held on May 3. The whistleblower allegedly shared a PDF copy of the leaked paper with the agency.
After comparing the leaked material with the original exam paper, the NTA reportedly found that all Chemistry questions matched completely, while parts of the Biology paper were also leaked.
NTA Hands Over Names of Paper Setters, Translators to CBI
The report said the NTA has shared the names of all individuals linked to the Chemistry paper with the CBI for further investigation.
The list reportedly includes around 26 to 27 individuals, most of whom were translators, along with paper setters for physical, inorganic and organic chemistry.
Officials suspect some among them may have been involved in previous years’ examination processes as well.
Since NEET is conducted in multiple languages, the NTA appoints translators for all three subjects — Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Each language has two translators to ensure accuracy and consistency in translation.
The report also stated that the examination system relies heavily on trust and confidentiality among paper setters and translators, all of whom are required to submit undertakings before the exam process begins.
Retired Lecturer PV Kulkarni Under Scanner
The investigation has also brought focus on PV Kulkarni, a retired Pune-based lecturer arrested by the CBI last week in connection with the alleged paper leak.
Officials suspect Kulkarni was involved in setting Chemistry questions and translating the paper into Marathi.
The NTA currently follows strict protocols for paper-setting, including secure rooms without internet access and restrictions on electronic devices such as phones and laptops.
However, the latest controversy has prompted discussions within the agency about introducing stronger background verification and third-party due diligence for paper setters and translators
NTA Changes Entire Question-Setting Team for Re-Exam
For the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21, the NTA has reportedly replaced all paper setters and translators for Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
The agency is also revising its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to strengthen examination security and prevent future leaks.
Separately, the NTA is restructuring its internal systems and has advertised senior positions including Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and General Manager (Human Resources).
The proposed CTO role will oversee the agency’s digital examination ecosystem, including question paper management, evaluation systems, cybersecurity and result processing.
Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a review meeting on preparations for the June 21 retest and directed officials to coordinate with district administrations and police authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.