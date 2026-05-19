RR Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Jaiswal-Led Royals Bowling First In Jaipur - Check Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur
Yashasvi Jaiswal leading RR with Riyan Parag out injured
Mohsin Khan replaced Mohammed Shami for Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcome Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium for match 64 of Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday (May 19).
RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out for the toss with Rishabh Pant. Royals won the coin flip and elected to bowl first. Jaiswal said regular RR skipper Riyan Parag was not playing the game due to a hamstring niggle, and Ravindra Jadeja was out too due to an unspecified injury.
For LSG, Mohammed Shami was rested and in came Mohsin Khan. Aiden Markram is also not playing as he has left for South Africa due to personal reasons, and Ayush Badoni replaced him.
RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni
Rajasthan Royals Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag
The Royals, placed fifth (12 points from 12 games), need to win both their remaining matches to make the playoff cut and that endeavour starts against the knocked-out Lucknow (at the bottom of the table with eight points from 12 matches). But it might not be easy for Riyan Parag and Co at their high-scoring home venue, where Rajasthan are yet to win a game this season.
LSG, on the other hand, come into the encounter on the back of a rare win in the tournament. They beat CSK at home on May 15 and would be looking to play party-poopers in their remaining two games (last one against Punjab Kings).