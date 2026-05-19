RR Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Jaiswal-Led Royals Bowling First In Jaipur - Check Playing XIs

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Here is all you need to know about match 64 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur: preview, team news, toss update, standings, playoff scenarios and more

RR Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Jaiswal-Led Royals Bowling First In Jaipur - Check Playing XIs
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal leading RR with Riyan Parag out injured

  • Mohsin Khan replaced Mohammed Shami for Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals (RR) welcome Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium for match 64 of Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday (May 19).

ALSO READ: RR Vs LSG Live Score

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out for the toss with Rishabh Pant. Royals won the coin flip and elected to bowl first. Jaiswal said regular RR skipper Riyan Parag was not playing the game due to a hamstring niggle, and Ravindra Jadeja was out too due to an unspecified injury.

For LSG, Mohammed Shami was rested and in came Mohsin Khan. Aiden Markram is also not playing as he has left for South Africa due to personal reasons, and Ayush Badoni replaced him.

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni

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RR Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Jaipur? - (AP Photo)
Brijesh Sharma, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jason Holder during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. - AP
LSG to bat first against RCB in match 50 of IPL 2026. - Bikas Das/AP
Ravindra Jadeja bats during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. - AP

Rajasthan Royals Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag

The Royals, placed fifth (12 points from 12 games), need to win both their remaining matches to make the playoff cut and that endeavour starts against the knocked-out Lucknow (at the bottom of the table with eight points from 12 matches). But it might not be easy for Riyan Parag and Co at their high-scoring home venue, where Rajasthan are yet to win a game this season.

LSG, on the other hand, come into the encounter on the back of a rare win in the tournament. They beat CSK at home on May 15 and would be looking to play party-poopers in their remaining two games (last one against Punjab Kings).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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