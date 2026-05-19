India Squad For Afghanistan Series Announced: Shubman Gill Leads Test Side – Check Who's In, Who's Out

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India announce squads for the Afghanistan series as selectors focus on workload management, future planning, and balancing experienced stars with emerging talent

IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shubman Gill Century Stats
Summary of this article

  • India announce squad for upcoming Afghanistan series

  • The series will feature one-off Test and three-match ODI series

  • Check out who's in and who's out from India's squad

India’s 14-person Test squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series was announced by the BCCI on Tuesday, with selectors, largely sticking to a familiar core while also keeping an eye on workload management and long-term planning.

The one-off Test and three-match ODI series in June may appear like a routine bilateral assignment on paper, but internally, it is being viewed as an important checkpoint ahead of India’s packed international calendar.

Much of the discussion before the announcement revolved around Jasprit Bumrah’s workload, Rishabh Pant’s role in the leadership group, and the possibility of younger players earning opportunities after strong IPL 2026 performances. Reports also suggested that chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia were considering how the Afghanistan series could shape India’s preparation for both the ongoing WTC cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup roadmap.

Interestingly, despite the Afghanistan Test not carrying World Test Championship points, India were expected to field a strong batting unit, and that's exactly what happened. The team management reportedly views the match as an opportunity to build rhythm in red-ball cricket before a crucial Test season later this year, which includes challenging overseas assignments and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.

The ODI series, meanwhile, could carry even greater significance. With the next ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027, selectors are expected to gradually begin shaping India’s next white-ball core around experienced stars and emerging names. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still remain central figures in India’s ODI plans.

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India Test Squad For Afghanistan Series

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Harpreet Brar, Dhruv Jurel

India vs Afghanistan 2026 Full Schedule

  • One-off Test: June 6-10 - New Chandigarh

  • 1st ODI: June 14 - Dharamsala

  • 2nd ODI: June 17 - Lucknow

  • 3rd ODI: June 20 - Chennai

The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be played at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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