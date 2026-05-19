India Squad For Afghanistan Series Announced: Shubman Gill Leads Test Side – Check Who's In, Who's Out

Much of the discussion before the announcement revolved around Jasprit Bumrah’s workload, Rishabh Pant’s role in the leadership group, and the possibility of younger players earning opportunities after strong IPL 2026 performances. Reports also suggested that chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia were considering how the Afghanistan series could shape India’s preparation for both the ongoing WTC cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup roadmap.