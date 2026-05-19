India Squad For Afghanistan Series Announced: Shubman Gill Leads Test Side – Check Who's In, Who's Out

India announce squad for upcoming Afghanistan series
The series will feature one-off Test and three-match ODI series
Check out who's in and who's out from India's squad
India’s 14-person Test squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series was announced by the BCCI on Tuesday, with selectors, largely sticking to a familiar core while also keeping an eye on workload management and long-term planning.
The one-off Test and three-match ODI series in June may appear like a routine bilateral assignment on paper, but internally, it is being viewed as an important checkpoint ahead of India’s packed international calendar.
Much of the discussion before the announcement revolved around Jasprit Bumrah’s workload, Rishabh Pant’s role in the leadership group, and the possibility of younger players earning opportunities after strong IPL 2026 performances. Reports also suggested that chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia were considering how the Afghanistan series could shape India’s preparation for both the ongoing WTC cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup roadmap.
Interestingly, despite the Afghanistan Test not carrying World Test Championship points, India were expected to field a strong batting unit, and that's exactly what happened. The team management reportedly views the match as an opportunity to build rhythm in red-ball cricket before a crucial Test season later this year, which includes challenging overseas assignments and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.
The ODI series, meanwhile, could carry even greater significance. With the next ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027, selectors are expected to gradually begin shaping India’s next white-ball core around experienced stars and emerging names. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still remain central figures in India’s ODI plans.
India Test Squad For Afghanistan Series
Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Harpreet Brar, Dhruv Jurel
India vs Afghanistan 2026 Full Schedule
One-off Test: June 6-10 - New Chandigarh
1st ODI: June 14 - Dharamsala
2nd ODI: June 17 - Lucknow
3rd ODI: June 20 - Chennai
The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be played at the MYS International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.