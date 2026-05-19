RR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match 64

Rajasthan Royals host LSGin Match 64 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday
RR are fifth with 12 points; LSG sit at bottom with just eight points
Find out the match facts for the RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 fixture
Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, with the playoff race entering a decisive stage.
RR are currently sixth on the points table with 12 points from 12 matches and desperately need a victory to stay alive in the qualification battle. Riyan Parag’s side heads into the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats, making this clash a virtual must-win encounter for the inaugural champions.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the playoff race, but they could still play the role of spoilers. Rishabh Pant’s side finally returned to winning ways with an impressive victory over Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing, powered by Mitchell Marsh’s explosive 90 off 38 balls and Akash Singh’s brilliant spell with the ball.
With no qualification pressure remaining, LSG are expected to play with complete freedom against a tense Rajasthan lineup.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has produced several high-scoring encounters this season, with teams regularly crossing the 220-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to return after missing the previous game with a knee niggle.
RR have dominated the head-to-head rivalry by winning five of the seven meetings between the two sides, including a comfortable 40-run victory earlier this season.
RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Riyan Parag (RR), Rishabh Pant (LSG)
On-field Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Parashar Joshi
Third Umpire: Bhavesh Patel
Current Standings: RR – 5th, LSG – 10th
RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Josh Inglis, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur