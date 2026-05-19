RR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match 64

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

RR vs LSG IPL 2026 preview featuring Rajasthan Royals’ playoff battle against eliminated Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial clash at Jaipur, know everything about the clash

RR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Todays Indian Premier League
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals host LSGin Match 64 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday

  • RR are fifth with 12 points; LSG sit at bottom with just eight points

  • Find out the match facts for the RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 fixture

Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, with the playoff race entering a decisive stage.

RR are currently sixth on the points table with 12 points from 12 matches and desperately need a victory to stay alive in the qualification battle. Riyan Parag’s side heads into the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats, making this clash a virtual must-win encounter for the inaugural champions.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the playoff race, but they could still play the role of spoilers. Rishabh Pant’s side finally returned to winning ways with an impressive victory over Chennai Super Kings in their previous outing, powered by Mitchell Marsh’s explosive 90 off 38 balls and Akash Singh’s brilliant spell with the ball.

With no qualification pressure remaining, LSG are expected to play with complete freedom against a tense Rajasthan lineup.

Also Check: RR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has produced several high-scoring encounters this season, with teams regularly crossing the 220-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to return after missing the previous game with a knee niggle.

Related Content
RR Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Jaipur? - (AP Photo)
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is bowled out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. - | Photo: AP
Mukul Choudhary celebrating LSG's win against KKR in IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. - IPL/X

RR have dominated the head-to-head rivalry by winning five of the seven meetings between the two sides, including a comfortable 40-run victory earlier this season.

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  • Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Captains: Riyan Parag (RR), Rishabh Pant (LSG)

  • On-field Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Parashar Joshi

  • Third Umpire: Bhavesh Patel

  • Current Standings: RR – 5th, LSG – 10th

Also Check: RR Vs LSG Match Prediction

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Josh Inglis, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories