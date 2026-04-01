CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP

Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP