CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
CSK will face LSG challenge in match 53 of IPL 2026
CSK are at the sixth spot in the points table while LSG are at the bottom
LSG have upper hand over CSK with 3-2 head-to-head record
Chennai Super Kings will head into their clash against Lucknow Super Giants with momentum finally swinging in their favour. After a shaky start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, CSK have bounced back strongly by winning five of their last seven games and are now firmly back in the playoff race.
Sanju Samson’s arrival has transformed their batting unit, while Ruturaj Gaikwad has rediscovered his rhythm at the perfect time. Their recent win over Delhi Capitals showed the balance they were desperately searching for earlier in the tournament, especially with youngsters like Kartik Sharma stepping up under pressure.
The big challenge for Chennai will once again be handling the middle overs on a Chepauk surface expected to assist spin. Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein have formed one of the most effective spin partnerships this season, and CSK are likely to rely heavily on them in the afternoon encounter.
There are still some concerns around the middle order, with Dewald Brevis yet to consistently deliver, while MS Dhoni’s availability also remains uncertain ahead of the game.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are running out of time in IPL 2026. With only three wins from ten matches, their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and another defeat could almost shut the door completely.
Despite Mitchell Marsh’s explosive form and Nicholas Pooran’s aggressive starts, LSG have struggled to maintain consistency across departments. Rishabh Pant has not been able to inspire the side regularly, and their bowling unit has lacked support around Mohammed Shami and young pacer Prince Yadav, who recently grabbed headlines after dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck.
The contest could ultimately come down to how well Lucknow’s power-hitters manage CSK’s spin choke in Chennai conditions. Historically, LSG have enjoyed a slight edge in the head-to-head record, but current form heavily favours the home side.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium surface is expected to slow down as the match progresses, making batting first slightly advantageous. With playoff pressure mounting and confidence returning inside the CSK camp, the five-time champions will start as favourites in what promises to be a crucial clash for both teams.
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 5
CSK: 2
LSG: 3
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Shreyas Gopal, Shivam Dube, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Prashant Veer
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari
When and where the match between CSK and LSG be played?
The match between CSK and LSG will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10.
What is the current standings of CSK and LSG in IPL 2026?
CSK are sitting at the 6th while LSG sit at the 10th spot in the points table.