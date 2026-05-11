CSK Vs LSG, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in Match 53 of IPL 2026 at the Chepauk, restricting them to 203/8 before reaching the target in 19.2 overs

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Jamie Overton IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK defeated LSG by five wickets, strengthening their IPL 2026 playoff push

  • Jamie Overton took 3/36 with Anshul Kamboj chipping in with two wickets

  • Urvil Patel smashed a record-equaling 13-ball 50

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five-wickets in match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday, May 10 at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium.

Urvil Patel hit a record-equaling 13-ball 50 and Shivam Dube smashed two sixes in the final over of the match as CSK kept their play-off hopes alive. The defeat also ended LSG's hopes of securing a top-four spot in the IPL 2026 standings.

Patel hit a blistering 65 runs off 23 deliveries, including eight sixes, in a high-scoring game where both teams topped 200. He scored his first IPL half-century as Chennai finished with 208-5 in 19.2 overs in reply to Lucknow’s 203-8.

Earlier, Jamie Overton took 3-36, while Josh Inglis smashed 85 off 33 balls and Shahbaz Ahmed provided support as LSG posted a competitive total.

Inglis brought up his first half-century for LSG off just 17 balls – the fastest T20 fifty of his career.

Jamie Overton – Player of the Match

Despite Urvil Patel's sensational knock, it was Jamie Overton who walked away with the POTM award for the CSK vs LSG match. The Englishman bowled with pace and precision, as he finished with the figures of 3/36 that included the wicket of Josh Inglis.

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He was well-supported by Anshul Kamboj (2/47) as CSK restricted LSG to 203/8 despite the visitors getting off to a flying start in the first 10 overs.

CSK's Remaining Fixtures In IPL 2026

TeamDate & Time (IST)Venue
LSGMay 15, 7:30 PMLucknow
SRHMay 18, 7:30 PMChennai
GTMay 21, 3:30 PMAhmedabad

LSG's Remaining Fixtures In IPL 2026

  • May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST

  • May 19 – Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Jaipur – 7:30PM IST

  • May 23 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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