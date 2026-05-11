CSK Vs LSG, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Summary of this article
CSK defeated LSG by five wickets, strengthening their IPL 2026 playoff push
Jamie Overton took 3/36 with Anshul Kamboj chipping in with two wickets
Urvil Patel smashed a record-equaling 13-ball 50
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five-wickets in match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday, May 10 at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium.
Urvil Patel hit a record-equaling 13-ball 50 and Shivam Dube smashed two sixes in the final over of the match as CSK kept their play-off hopes alive. The defeat also ended LSG's hopes of securing a top-four spot in the IPL 2026 standings.
Patel hit a blistering 65 runs off 23 deliveries, including eight sixes, in a high-scoring game where both teams topped 200. He scored his first IPL half-century as Chennai finished with 208-5 in 19.2 overs in reply to Lucknow’s 203-8.
Earlier, Jamie Overton took 3-36, while Josh Inglis smashed 85 off 33 balls and Shahbaz Ahmed provided support as LSG posted a competitive total.
Inglis brought up his first half-century for LSG off just 17 balls – the fastest T20 fifty of his career.
Jamie Overton – Player of the Match
Despite Urvil Patel's sensational knock, it was Jamie Overton who walked away with the POTM award for the CSK vs LSG match. The Englishman bowled with pace and precision, as he finished with the figures of 3/36 that included the wicket of Josh Inglis.
He was well-supported by Anshul Kamboj (2/47) as CSK restricted LSG to 203/8 despite the visitors getting off to a flying start in the first 10 overs.
CSK's Remaining Fixtures In IPL 2026
|Team
|Date & Time (IST)
|Venue
|LSG
|May 15, 7:30 PM
|Lucknow
|SRH
|May 18, 7:30 PM
|Chennai
|GT
|May 21, 3:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
LSG's Remaining Fixtures In IPL 2026
May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST
May 19 – Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Jaipur – 7:30PM IST
May 23 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST