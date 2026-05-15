LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Cruelly Denied Hundred Via Unlucky Runout - Watch

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants won toss, opted to bowl
Chennai Super Kings posted 187-run total
Mitchell Marsh hit 90 off 38 before getting dismissed in unfortunate manner
Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh was cruelly denied a well-deserved hundred during their chase of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 188-run target in match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15).
Marsh was at the non-striker's end, unbeaten on a regal 90 runs off 38 balls when seamer Mukesh Choudhary got his fingertips to Nicholas Pooran's powerful straight drive. The ball took the tiniest of deflections and went on to disturb the stumps, catching the backing-up Marsh well short of his ground. You can watch the video of the moment below:
The sudden dismissal brought the Australian all-rounder's remarkable innings to an unlucky end. He smashed seven sixes and nine fours in his knock, going past the fifty-run mark off 21 balls.
Marsh took Anshul Kamboj apart in the fifth over, smashing the pacer for four consecutive sixes before finishing the over with a four. The 28-run tally by Marsh was the joint-most an LSG batter has scored in an over in IPL history, alongside Nicholas Pooran's effort against Tristan Stubbs in Visakhapatnam in the 2025 edition.
Earlier, the Super Kings recovered from a top-order collapse through Kartik Sharma's superb 71-run knock to post a seemingly decent total of 187 for five. Kartik and Dewald Brevis (25) added 70 runs for the fourth wicket as CSK slipped out of a tight 52 for three after 7.2 overs.
Kartik reached his fifty in some style, clobbering Mohammed Shami for six to get to the mark in 35 balls. Later, the big-hitting Shivam Dube smashed 32 off 16 balls to provide the ideal finish as the final over by Prince was taken for 23 runs.
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.