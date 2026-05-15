LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Cruelly Denied Hundred Via Unlucky Runout - Watch

Mitchell Marsh was at the non-striker's end, unbeaten on a brilliant 90 runs off 38 balls when seamer Mukesh Choudhary got his fingertips to Nicholas Pooran's straight drive. The ball disturbed the stumps, catching Marsh well short of his ground

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Cruelly Denied Hundred Via Unlucky Runout - Watch
Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lucknow Super Giants won toss, opted to bowl

  • Chennai Super Kings posted 187-run total

  • Mitchell Marsh hit 90 off 38 before getting dismissed in unfortunate manner

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh was cruelly denied a well-deserved hundred during their chase of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 188-run target in match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15).

ALSO READ: LSG Vs CSK Live Score

Marsh was at the non-striker's end, unbeaten on a regal 90 runs off 38 balls when seamer Mukesh Choudhary got his fingertips to Nicholas Pooran's powerful straight drive. The ball took the tiniest of deflections and went on to disturb the stumps, catching the backing-up Marsh well short of his ground. You can watch the video of the moment below:

The sudden dismissal brought the Australian all-rounder's remarkable innings to an unlucky end. He smashed seven sixes and nine fours in his knock, going past the fifty-run mark off 21 balls.

Marsh took Anshul Kamboj apart in the fifth over, smashing the pacer for four consecutive sixes before finishing the over with a four. The 28-run tally by Marsh was the joint-most an LSG batter has scored in an over in IPL history, alongside Nicholas Pooran's effort against Tristan Stubbs in Visakhapatnam in the 2025 edition.

Earlier, the Super Kings recovered from a top-order collapse through Kartik Sharma's superb 71-run knock to post a seemingly decent total of 187 for five. Kartik and Dewald Brevis (25) added 70 runs for the fourth wicket as CSK slipped out of a tight 52 for three after 7.2 overs.

Related Content
Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
LSG Vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran Unleash Mayhem in Lucknow's Victory
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, front left, and Josh Inglis greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, May 15, 2026. - AP Photo/Arun Sharma
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Delivers Crushing Blow to CSK’s Playoff Charge
Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. - | Photo: AP
CSK Vs LSG, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - AP Photo
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel Powers Super Kings To 5-Wicket Win With Record-Breaking Fifty
Related Content

Kartik reached his fifty in some style, clobbering Mohammed Shami for six to get to the mark in 35 balls. Later, the big-hitting Shivam Dube smashed 32 off 16 balls to provide the ideal finish as the final over by Prince was taken for 23 runs.

LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories