LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings Face Virtual Knockout Scenario At Lucknow

IPL 2026, LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants have just six points from 11 games, while Chennai Super Kings have 12 points and must win to strengthen their playoff hopes. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the Indian Premier League match

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Vikas Patwal
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LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2026 Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings
Jamie Overton, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. Photo: AP
LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 59th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15). The bottom-placed LSG (six points from 11 games) are out of the playoffs race and playing for pride, whereas the Super Kings are fifth (12 points) and with four wins in their previous five outings, are on an upswing too. The five-time champions must win tonight to stay in realistic contention of advancing. Will they be able to do it? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
LIVE UPDATES

LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 59 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Timings: 15 May, 7:30 PM IST

Standings: LSG (10th), CSK (5th)

LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey All!

Good evening and welcome, folks. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Watch this space for the pre-match news, toss info and live updates.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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