LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Super Kings Face Virtual Knockout Scenario At Lucknow

Jamie Overton, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. Photo: AP

LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 59th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (May 15). The bottom-placed LSG (six points from 11 games) are out of the playoffs race and playing for pride, whereas the Super Kings are fifth (12 points) and with four wins in their previous five outings, are on an upswing too. The five-time champions must win tonight to stay in realistic contention of advancing. Will they be able to do it? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

LIVE UPDATES

15 May 2026, 06:02:42 pm IST LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The match 59 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

15 May 2026, 05:47:08 pm IST LSG Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Details Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Date & Timings: 15 May, 7:30 PM IST Standings: LSG (10th), CSK (5th)