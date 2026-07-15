US Military to Complete Withdrawal From Iraq by September 2026

The United States military will withdraw all its forces from Iraq by September 30, 2026, ending a 23-year footprint.
US President Donald Trump stated that military presence is no longer needed, shifting focus to economic and corporate partnerships.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi confirmed the withdrawal timeline, noting that US companies will remain active in Iraq.
The US military will withdraw all its forces from Iraq by September 30, 2026, American and Iraqi officials announced Tuesday, AP reported.
This departure ends an American military footprint spanning 23 years, which began when US forces invaded to topple Saddam Hussein.
President Donald Trump said that "we don't think we need the military there anymore", AP reported.
Speaking through an interpreter, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said "US forces will be out of Iraq" by Sept. 30, "while US companies will be inside Iraq".
Transition to Economic Ties
Trump highlighted Iraq's expanding partnerships with oil companies during a joint White House appearance with al-Zaidi.
"The relationship is a whole big relationship where we don't need the military," Trump said. "We're there to help them. We're there to protect them if need be. But we don't think that's going to be necessary."
Later, the Defence Department released a statement upholding a 2024 pact—negotiated during Joe Biden's presidency—to wrap up operations targeting Islamic State militants.
Washington has increasingly handed over anti-IS combat responsibilities to local Iraqi units trained by the US. Meanwhile, American troops have reduced their presence, pulling back from various regions and consolidating forces.
Two Decades of Conflict
In March 2003, the US initiated its invasion with an extensive "shock and awe" aerial assault, driven by inaccurate assertions about hidden weapons of mass destruction, which were never found. The bombardment destroyed significant portions of the nation, clearing a path for American infantry to advance on Baghdad.
During the height of anti-insurgent efforts in 2007, the number of US military personnel in the country swelled past 1,70,000.
Following a drawdown negotiated by the Obama White House, the last combat forces exited in December 2011. Only a modest contingent remained to manage security assistance, alongside Marines tasked with protecting the diplomatic mission.
The rapid expansion of the Islamic State across Syria and Iraq in 2014 prompted Baghdad to request the return of US and allied troops. Their goal was to assist in reconstructing and instructing local security forces that had previously disintegrated.
After IS was stripped of its territorial holdings, allied military campaigns concluded in 2021. Washington kept roughly 2,500 service members in the country for training purposes and joint anti-IS missions, though many have departed since the 2024 withdrawal pact, leaving behind a limited advisory group.