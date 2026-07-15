US National Arrested At India-Nepal Border: Missing Passport, Conflicting Claims Raise Questions

Sashastra Seema Bal and Sonauli police arrested US citizen Jordan Brown near border pillar 516 on July 11.
Brown allegedly attempted to enter Nepal unlawfully and tried to flee when challenged by security personnel.
The suspect claimed his passport was with an acquaintance in Bengaluru but failed to provide contact details.
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and Sonauli police arrested Jordan Brown, a 36-year-old US national and California resident, late on July 11 at the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district. Security personnel apprehended him while he allegedly tried to enter Nepal unlawfully without proper travel authorisation.
The joint team stopped him near border pillar 516. Police officers alleged Brown tried to flee when challenged and was caught after a brief chase. After questioning at the SSB camp, SSB personnel handed him over to Sonauli police.
Unverified Travel Claims
Investigators face mounting inconsistencies regarding Brown's itinerary. Brown said he had met a Nepali national during a six-week stay in Goa and was heading to Sonauli to meet him before entering Nepal. He could not provide the man's full name, address or contact details.
Brown also said an acquaintance in Bengaluru was holding his passport but failed to provide the person's complete identity or contact details. Brown said he had reached India from Bali about eight weeks ago, spent close to six weeks in Goa and then travelled to Sonauli. He also said he had visited nearly 70 countries.
Deepening Official Investigation
Sonauli police registered a case under the Immigration and Foreigners Act and a local court later remanded him to judicial custody. Central intelligence and immigration agencies are verifying Brown's travel history, his passport's whereabouts, the identities of the people he said he met and his digital footprint.
They are also examining the reported recovery of a Chinese passport among his belongings and his claim of serving in the US Navy and Special Forces. Police officers stated they are independently verifying both claims and have established no suspicious links so far beyond the alleged immigration violation.