Who is Jordan Brown? US Citizen Arrested at India-Nepal Border Without Passport

Brown claimed he was trying to enter Nepal to meet a person identified only as "Naz", whom he described as a Nepalese national he had befriended in Goa. He also claimed another acquaintance from Bengaluru was in possession of his passport. However, officials stated he failed to provide complete addresses or verifiable details about either individual. Brown also claimed he had met an Indian woman from Uttarakhand in Italy three years ago and married her in October 2024. Police officers said Brown repeatedly changed his version during questioning. He has since been arrested and sent to jail, while the US Embassy has been informed.