Mizoram CM Says Corruption Obstacle to Good Governance, Calls for Efforts to Curb Menace

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that corruption is a major obstacle to good governance and the state's overall development.
Releasing the first annual report of the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a function here, Lalduhoma called for collective efforts to curb corruption.
The chief minister stated that combating corruption cannot be left to a single agency, but rather requires the collective participation of both citizens and government employees.
Lalduhoma said the state government has strengthened both the ACB and the Mizoram Lokayukta, the state’s anti-corruption ombudsman, to enhance measures to fight against corruption.
He expressed hope that the officers and staff of both institutions would continue to improve their professional capabilities to combat corruption.
The CM said that the report would serve as a reminder to government employees of the need to discharge their duties with integrity, accountability, and to uphold transparency and financial propriety in public administration.
According to the annual report, the ACB received 17 corruption-related complaints during 2025-26, of which 15 were taken up for preliminary enquiry, leading to the registration of six regular cases.
The ACB completed 14 preliminary enquiries, including cases carried over from previous years, and disposed of seven regular cases during the period, it said.
The report also said that between 2010 and 2026, the ACB secured the conviction of 112 people in 35 corruption cases that were charge-sheeted and tried by the Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act.