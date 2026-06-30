Jairam Ramesh Recalls Rajiv's 'Extraordinary Statesmanship' on Mizoram Peace Accord Anniversary

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday recalled that the Mizoram Peace Accord was signed on this day 40 years ago, bringing to an end years of insurgency, and asserted that it was a truly transformative day in the state's history.
The Congress general secretary also recalled how two months after the Accord was signed, in an act of "extraordinary statesmanship", Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi persuaded his party colleague Pu Lal Thanhawla to resign as the chief minister so that Pu Laldenga of the Mizo National Front could become become the chief minister of Mizoram.
"Today 40 years ago, the historic Mizoram Peace Accord was signed bringing to an end years of insurgency and militancy. There had been protracted negotiations between the Union Government with the Mizo National Front led by Pu Laldenga for almost a decade and a half," Ramesh said on X.
"Two months after the Accord was signed, in an act of extraordinary statesmanship, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi persuaded his party colleague Pu Lal Thanhawla to resign as CM so that Pu Laldenga himself could become become the Chief Minister of Mizoram. Pu Lal Thanhawla still recalls those months vividly when he willingly responded to the Prime Minister's request," he said.
Ramesh said June 30, 1986 was a truly transformative day in Mizoram's history celebrated annually by the people there as Remna Ni.
Mizoram is marking the 40th anniversary of the signing of the historic peace accord on Tuesday.