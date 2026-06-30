Jairam Ramesh Recalls Rajiv's 'Extraordinary Statesmanship' on Mizoram Peace Accord Anniversary

"Two months after the Accord was signed, in an act of extraordinary statesmanship, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi persuaded his party colleague Pu Lal Thanhawla to resign as CM so that Pu Laldenga himself could become become the Chief Minister of Mizoram. Pu Lal Thanhawla still recalls those months vividly when he willingly responded to the Prime Minister's request," he said.