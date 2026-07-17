Gyanesh Kumar a 'Weapon of Mass Destruction' for Electoral Rolls: Cong's Jairam Ramesh

Asked whether the opposition will push for action against Kumar on the notice submitted in April, Ramesh told PTI, "We haven't heard anything on that. Absolutely, we have to push. I mean he's a complete weapon of mass destruction as far as electoral rolls are concerned." "The most devastating indictment of Mr Gyanesh Kumar has come from a very senior IAS officer, who was the first director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India, and has a culturally very important name -- Ram Sevak Sharma. He's written an article detailing how damaging and devastating the entire SIR exercise has become," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.