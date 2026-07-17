Man Killed, Woman Injured in Attack Over Old Rivalry in Thane District; 4 Booked

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman was critically injured after they were attacked by a group of men over previous enmity in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in Dombivli town around 11.45 pm on Thursday when the victims were chatting with each other on the roadside, an official said.
Four men stabbed Arjun Gajanan Kalpande with knives and proceeded to attack his friend Sneha Panigrahi when she intervened to save him, he said.
While Kalpande died on the spot in the brutal attack, Panigrahi sustained severe wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dombivli, Suhas Hemade, told PTI.
A case under sections 103(1) (murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the main accused, Avinash Jha and Bombay Gaurav, and two others involved in the attack, he said.
A probe has been initiated, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, the official said.