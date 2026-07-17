PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 5,470 Crore in Jalandhar

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects in Jalandhar, including 75 redeveloped railway stations worth Rs 5,470 crore

PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 5,470 Crore in Jalandhar
PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 5,470 Crore in Jalandhar

The projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development in the region.

He also flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express train service, establishing a direct rail link between two revered spiritual and cultural centres.

Modi reached Jalandhar after unveiling projects in Chandigarh and Haryana's Jind where he flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train.

This is his second visit to Jalandhar after he visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan in February this year.

Modi's visit assumes significance as the BJP is preparing to fight the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls on its own.

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