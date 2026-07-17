Icc three month suspension pakistan all rounder mohammad nawaz for anti doping violation

ICC Bans Mohammad Nawaz For Anti-Doping Violation; PAK's All-Rounder Handed Three Month Suspension

Shubham Banthia Published at: 17 July 2026 4:23 pm

The all-rounder was tested positive for a prohibited substance during the men's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and now his results and performances from February to May are officially disqualified by the ICC

Shubham Banthia Published at: 17 July 2026 4:23 pm