ICC Bans Mohammad Nawaz For Anti-Doping Violation; PAK's All-Rounder Handed Three Month Suspension

ICC imposes a three-month ban on Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz for anti-doping violation during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
The player will miss his stint with Surrey in the T20 blast 2026 but not with Pakistan's national cricket team.
Nawaz had been tested positive for Carboxy-THC which is a prohibited recreational substance.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a three month supension for Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz after he breached the body's anti-doping code by testing positive for a prohibited substance during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Since the player has served the majority period of his ban which was backdated to May 1st, 2026, he'll now participate in a substance abuse treatment programme and the remaining period has effectively been lifted by the ICC.
Positive During ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
During the World Cup, the Pakistan All-Rounder had been tested positive for Carboxy-THC which is a substance of abuse following Pakistan's match against Netherlands on February 7, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The 32- year old admitted his offense and also stated that the substance had been consumed outside of the tournament and he had no intentions of improving his performance.
Disqualification Of Match Records
ICC stated that all the official records of the all-rounder since the match against Netherlands until May 1st will be officially disqualified.
It also mentioned that the left over period of the player's supension will be lifted once he completes the ICC approved treatment programme.
Unavailable For County But Not For The Nation
Mohammad Nawaz will miss his stint with the county club Surrey in the upcoming T20 Blast 2026 after the player's ban became public and the club withdrew their signing.
However, Pakistan haven't competed in any white-ball international matches meaning the player has not missed any matches for the team.
Primarily regarded as a white-ball specialist, Nawaz has represented Pakistan across formats but has not featured in Test cricket for nearly four years.
With the suspension now effectively complete, he is expected to become available for selection again once the treatment programme is fulfilled.