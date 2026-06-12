England Vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Who Will Win Tonight's Clash In Birmingham?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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According to Google, England women have a strong chance of winning tonight's opening match against Sri Lanka women at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Nat-Sciver-Brunt
England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt. Photo: X/englandcricket
Summary of this article

  • ENG-W take on SL-W in the opening match of Women's T20 World Cup

  • SL-W have won just two games against the hosts

  • Check out the prediction and likely XIs for tonight's opening match

England Women lock horns against Sri Lanka Women in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2026 on June 12 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The hosts will enter as favourites for the tournament and look to kick-start with a convincing win.

Led by Nat-Sciver Brunt, England women possess some quality players such as Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Amy Jones, and Lauren Bell.

As for Sri Lanka women, Chamari Athapaththu will again look to shoulder her team's expectations. Players such as Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, and Kaushani Nuthyangana will look to chip in as Sri Lanka eye an upset at Edgbaston.

ENG-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Match: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women

  • Date and Time (IST): Friday, June 12, 2026, 11:00 PM (IST)

  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

ENG-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Given England's home form and their quality in batting and bowling, this will be an easy outing for the Nat-Sciver Brunt-led side in Birmingham. Google has given them 88% chance of victory over Sri Lanka women.

ENG-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Likely XIs

England Women:

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Heather Knight, Amy Jones (WK), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

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England Women take on Sri Lanka women in the tournament opener. - | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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India's Richa Ghosh plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Women face England Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 10. - X/ BCCIWomen

Sri Lanka Women:

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Kaushani Nuthyangana (WK), Sugandika Kumari, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi

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