England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch Tournament Opener On TV & Online?

ENG-W take on SL-W in the first match of the ICC Women's T20 WC
ENG-W have won the T20 WC once, that being the inaugural trophy
SL-W have beaten the hosts twice in the T20Is
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will finally commence on Friday, June 12 with the hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at the Edgbaston Stadium.
Nat-Sciver Brunt and her England women will want to make the most of the home conditions as well as the support as they look to clinch the title.
England women had a good preparation for the T20 World Cup with a 2-1 series win over India women recently. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Charlotte Dean, and youngster Lauren Bell could be quite a threat on their day. England were the inaugural winners of the tournament but faded in the next eight editions.
As for Sri Lanka, skipper Chamari Athapaththu will again look to shoulder the team's hopes whereas Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kaushani Nuthyangana could also play a key role in their campaign.
England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches: 12
ENG-W Won: 10
SL-W Won: 2
Chamari Athapaththu has scored 180 runs against England women in the T20Is, at a strike rate of 107.78 with her highest score being 55.
England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi.
England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming
The tournament will be televised in India across the multiple Star Sports channels, while every match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The ENG-W vs SL-W match will start at 11pm IST, with the toss slated to take place at 10:30pm IST.