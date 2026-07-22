Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: How To Watch Glasgow CWG In Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan fans can watch the Glasgow CWG 2026 through the Sony LIV app and website.
Sri Lanka had a disappointing Birmingham campaign winning just one medal, bronze in men's athletics.
Their campaign was overshadowed by a controversy as well after ten players reportedly went missing during the event.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow which is scheduled from July 23 to August 2, will be available to viewers in Sri Lanka through the Sony LIV app and website.
For television viewers, the Sony Sports Network will provide broadcast coverage.
Fans who subscribe to pay-TV platforms such as Dialog TV or SLT Peo TV can check their channel packages for access to Sony Sports Network channels.
With action taking place across multiple sports and events, Sony LIV will provide the most convenient digital option for viewers looking to follow the Games online.
Sri Lanka's Heartbreaking 2022 Birmingham Campaign
Sri Lanka sent a delegation of around 114 athletes to Birmingham and managed to return with one medal, a historic bronze in men's athletics.
However, their campaign was also overshadowed by a major controversy after 10 members of the delegation reportedly went missing during the event.