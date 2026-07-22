India Vs Zimbabwe Hourly Weather, 1st T20I: Will It Rain In Tomorrow's Series Opener?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to open with Abhishek Sharma as Sanju Samson is not picked for the series
There is no probability of rain in the 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe
VVS Laxman will take on the coaching reigns as Gautam Gambhir is rested for the series
After a horrific start to six-loss start to his captaincy career, newly instated Indian skipper, Shreyas Iyer will aim to get first win under his belt as India take on Zimbabwe in the first T20 International of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23.
After losing six of his first seven matches as captain, with another ending in a washout, Shreyas Iyer will be desperate to set things right against Zimbabwe. While India start as favourites, their recent drubbing has shown that the Men in Blue cannot afford to take any opposition lightly, especially away from home.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be full of confidence after defeating Australia in the T20 World Cup earlier this year to reach the Super Eights, followed by a successful home campaign against Bangladesh in the one-off Test and ODI series. They will be eager to replicate Ireland's feat and script a memorable series victory over India—an achievement that could significantly boost their standing in world cricket.
India will have a stopgap coach in the form of VVS Laxman for the tour, whose personality and coaching style are starkly different from those of Gautam Gambhir. While Laxman would want to win matches for their country, his knack for experimenting with the playing XI is less than that of Gambhir.
The spotlight will once again chase 'Boy Wonder' Sooryavanshi, who is set to open in all three games alongside Abhishek Sharma, as Sanju Samson hasn't even been selected.
India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather
India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Squads
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Curran, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi