Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming: How To Watch Glasgow CWG In Pakistan

No major Pakistani television network has bagged the broadcasting rights for Glasgow CWG 2026.
Pakistan fans can watch the games through Sony LIV app which has the subcontinental media rights.
Pakistan had a decent run at the 2022 Birmingham Games winning 8 medals in total with Arshad Nadeem being their star performer.
Live broadcast arrangements for the 2026 Commonwealth Games have not been secured by major Pakistani television networks such as A Sports or PTV.
However, with the subcontinental media rights held by Sony Pictures Networks, fans can watch the Games through the Sony LIV app and website, subject to a subscription.
Viewers should check Sony LIV’s official platform and local listings closer to the Games for the latest availability, coverage schedule and subscription details.
Pakistan's Decent Campaign At Birmingham 2022
Pakistan finished 18th in the medal table at Birmingham 2022, winning 8 medals in total- 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.
The standout performance came from the Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem who won gold in the men’s javelin throw with a Games-record effort of 90.18 metres.
Weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt claimed Pakistan’s other gold medal in the men’s +109kg category, also setting a Games record.