Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, 3rd T20I: ZIM Win Toss, Elect To Bat First In Bulawayo

ZIM have won the toss and elected to bat first
The series is level at 1-1
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India
Everything comes down to today's series decider at the Queens Sports Club as Zimbabwe and Bangladesh square off in the final T20I. With the three-match series tied at one win apiece, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has won the toss and elected to bat first under clear, sun-drenched Bulawayo skies.
This decision breaks the series trend, where the team losing the toss went on to set a target and win on both occasions. Under pristine overhead conditions with no threat of rain, the traditionally dry surface is expected to provide an even contest.
This series decider represents a perfect opportunity for the hosts to assert rare dominance over Bangladesh. Having won the one-off Test and clinched the ODI series 2-1, the Chevrons will be eager to complete an all-format triumph.
Raza, the Sialkot-born 40-year-old, has now become Zimbabwe's most-capped international cricketer, surpassing Hamilton Masakadza. The all-rounder, having struggled to break through in the Pakistani set-up, followed his parents to Zimbabwe. He made his international debut for the adopted country in May 2013.
For the Towhid Hridoy-led Tigers, who fought back to level the series with a 34-run victory in the second T20I on Friday, the primary objective will be to conclude their tour on a high note after falling short in the Test and the three-match ODI series.
Elsewhere, England have opted to set a target against visiting India in the third and final ODI at Lord's.
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat first in the final T20I.
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani
Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy (c), Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, and Taskin Ahmed.
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Streaming Details
The 3rd T20I match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.