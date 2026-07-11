Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, 3rd ODI: BAN Win Toss, Elect To Field First

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, 3rd ODI: The Bangla Tigers have won the coin toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 11

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, 3rd ODI
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the 3rd ODI. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first

  • Zimbabwe are leading the three-match series by 2-0

  • The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in the third and final One Day International at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 11.

Zimbabwe have already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series by winning the initial two matches and will look to clean sweep the Bangla Tigers to make a statement worldwide about their growing stature in world cricket.

On the other hand, Bangladesh would be desperate to search for their first win of the tour, having lost the one-off Test by an innings, followed by getting outclassed in the ODI series as well. A win would give the visitors a boost before the upcoming T20I series.

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 25 runs in a low scoring thriller in the first ODI, and backed it by a 13-run win the second one.

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Harare.

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Starting XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tanaka Chivanga

Related Content
Zimbabwe players celebrating a wicket against Bangladesh during 2nd ODI 2026 at Harare. - ZimCricketv/X
Bangladesh's pacer Mustafizur Rehman during a practice session ahead of the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare - X/ZimCricketv
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the 1st T20I in Chattogram. - X/Bangladesh cricket
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI in Dhaka. - X/Bangladesh Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Streaming Details

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the match in India.

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