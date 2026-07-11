Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, 3rd ODI: BAN Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first
Zimbabwe are leading the three-match series by 2-0
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe in the third and final One Day International at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 11.
Zimbabwe have already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series by winning the initial two matches and will look to clean sweep the Bangla Tigers to make a statement worldwide about their growing stature in world cricket.
On the other hand, Bangladesh would be desperate to search for their first win of the tour, having lost the one-off Test by an innings, followed by getting outclassed in the ODI series as well. A win would give the visitors a boost before the upcoming T20I series.
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 25 runs in a low scoring thriller in the first ODI, and backed it by a 13-run win the second one.
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Harare.
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Starting XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tanaka Chivanga
Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Streaming Details
The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the match in India.