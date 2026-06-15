Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Connolly Drives AUS To Consolation Win, BAN Clinch Series 2-1
In the third ODI on June 14, Sunday, at Dhaka’s Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Australia secured a dramatic one-wicket victory to avoid a series sweep, finishing the series 2-1 in Bangladesh's favor. Bangladesh posted a competitive 274/5, anchored by Towhid Hridoy’s composed 83 and quick-fire fifties from Litton Das and Mosaddek Hossain. In reply, Australia’s chase was defined by Cooper Connolly’s maiden ODI century. He scored a magnificent 149 off 134 balls to keep his side in the contest. The match ended in a thriller after a late-innings collapse saw Australia tumble from 266/5 to 271/9, largely due to a brilliant 6/48 spell by Shoriful Islam. With three balls remaining and two runs needed, Adam Zampa held his nerve to steer the visitors across the line. Despite the loss, Bangladesh celebrated a historic series win, while Connolly’s masterclass provided Australia with a hard-fought consolation victory.
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