Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Connolly Drives AUS To Consolation Win, BAN Clinch Series 2-1

In the third ODI on June 14, Sunday, at Dhaka’s Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Australia secured a dramatic one-wicket victory to avoid a series sweep, finishing the series 2-1 in Bangladesh's favor.  Bangladesh posted a competitive 274/5, anchored by Towhid Hridoy’s composed 83 and quick-fire fifties from Litton Das and Mosaddek Hossain. In reply, Australia’s chase was defined by Cooper Connolly’s maiden ODI century. He scored a magnificent 149 off 134 balls to keep his side in the contest.  The match ended in a thriller after a late-innings collapse saw Australia tumble from 266/5 to 271/9, largely due to a brilliant 6/48 spell by Shoriful Islam. With three balls remaining and two runs needed, Adam Zampa held his nerve to steer the visitors across the line. Despite the loss, Bangladesh celebrated a historic series win, while Connolly’s masterclass provided Australia with a hard-fought consolation victory.

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Australia won by 1 wicket
Australia's Adam Zampa, centre, shake hands with Bangladesh cricketers at the ten of the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia won by 1 wicket with 3 balls remaining
Australia's Riley Meredith, left shake hands with a Bangladesh cricketer at the end of the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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BAN vs AUS 3rd ODI Shoriful Islam
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, right celebrates the wicket of Australia's Ben Dwarshuis, left, during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI Cooper Connolly
Australia's Cooper Connolly bowled out by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI Oliver Peake
Australia's Oliver Peake plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australias Cooper Connolly celebrates his century
Australia's Cooper Connolly celebrates his century during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Marnus Labuschagne BAN vs AUS 3rd ODI
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Alex Carey Bangladesh vs Australia
Australia's Alex Carey plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Shoriful Islam
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Cooper Connolly Australia vs Bangladesh
Australia's Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Mosaddek Hossain celebrates his fifty runs
Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain celebrates his fifty runs during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladeshs Towhid Hridoy celebrates his fifty runs
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates his fifty runs during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Mosaddek Hossain Australia vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Litton Das BAN vs AUS 3rd ODI
Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Towhid Hridoy Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd ODI
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot as Australia's captain Josh Inglis reacts during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Najmul Hossain Shanto Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto bowled out by Australia's Matt Renshaw during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Soumya Sarkar Bangladesh Australia Cricket
Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar bowled out by Australia's Xavier Bartlett during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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