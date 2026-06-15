Bangladesh Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Connolly Drives AUS To Consolation Win, BAN Clinch Series 2-1

Australia's Adam Zampa, centre, shake hands with Bangladesh cricketers at the ten of the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain

1/17 Australia's Riley Meredith, left shake hands with a Bangladesh cricketer at the end of the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





2/17 Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, right celebrates the wicket of Australia's Ben Dwarshuis, left, during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





3/17 Australia's Cooper Connolly bowled out by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





4/17 Australia's Oliver Peake plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





5/17 Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





6/17 Australia's Cooper Connolly celebrates his century during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





7/17 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





8/17 Australia's Alex Carey plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





9/17 Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





10/17 Australia's Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





11/17 Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain celebrates his fifty runs during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





12/17 Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates his fifty runs during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





13/17 Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





14/17 Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





15/17 Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot as Australia's captain Josh Inglis reacts during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





16/17 Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto bowled out by Australia's Matt Renshaw during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





17/17 Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar bowled out by Australia's Xavier Bartlett during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain





