Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Bulgarian On Course To Win Opening Set Against Italian

Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow play-by-play updates for the Wimbledon 2026 gentlemen’s singles third-round clash between Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini on Saturday, 4 July at Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns the ball to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska

Welcome to our another Wimbledone 2026 live coverage as Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini are set for one of the most anticipated third-round clashes at Wimbledon 2026, with both seasoned grass-court specialists eyeing a place in the last 16. Dimitrov arrives brimming with confidence after producing a superb four-set victory over 15th seed Jakub Mensik, overcoming memories of last year's injury-enforced retirement at the All England Club. Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, has rediscovered his rhythm on his favourite surface and will rely on his booming serve and forehand to trouble the Bulgarian. Their contrasting styles, Dimitrov's elegant all-court game against Berrettini's raw power, promise an entertaining battle. With valuable experience and deep Wimbledon pedigree on both sides, fans can expect a high-quality contest that could go the distance.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jul 2026, 11:30:11 pm IST Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Dimitrov 6-3 Berrettini Dimitrov finally lands the first set as he takes 6-3 against the Italian. The Bulgarian lands the first blow against Berrettini but a long way to go for the Italian to make his way into the match.

4 Jul 2026, 11:15:52 pm IST Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Dimitrov 4-1 Berrettini The veteran Bulgarian has taken a 4-1 lead in the first set and seems like he is destined to win it from here unless the Italian fights back. Dimitrov, who has reached semis back in 2014, has a good chance tonight to better that record.

4 Jul 2026, 11:07:09 pm IST Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Dimitrov 1-1 Berrettini Matteo Berrettini showcases his grass-court class with a deft drop shot before firing down a pair of aces to hold serve comfortably. It's 1-1 in the opening set as both players make a confident start.

4 Jul 2026, 11:04:41 pm IST Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On! Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini are underway in a blockbuster third-round clash at SW19. With two of the tour's finest grass-court players on court, expect booming serves, elegant shot-making and a fierce battle for a place in the fourth round.

4 Jul 2026, 10:42:42 pm IST Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Dimitrov's Campaign Grigor Dimitrov has enjoyed an impressive run to the Wimbledon 2026 third round, showing both resilience and class on grass. The Bulgarian began his campaign with a composed 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Vít Kopřiva, before producing one of the standout performances of the second round to defeat 15th seed Jakub Menšík 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

4 Jul 2026, 10:21:29 pm IST Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Live Streaming! Live streaming of Wimbledon 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India. The tournament will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.