Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Bulgarian On Course To Win Opening Set Against Italian

Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Dimitrov 6-3 Berrettini
Dimitrov finally lands the first set as he takes 6-3 against the Italian. The Bulgarian lands the first blow against Berrettini but a long way to go for the Italian to make his way into the match.
Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Dimitrov 4-1 Berrettini
The veteran Bulgarian has taken a 4-1 lead in the first set and seems like he is destined to win it from here unless the Italian fights back. Dimitrov, who has reached semis back in 2014, has a good chance tonight to better that record.
Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Dimitrov 1-1 Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini showcases his grass-court class with a deft drop shot before firing down a pair of aces to hold serve comfortably. It's 1-1 in the opening set as both players make a confident start.
Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On!
Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini are underway in a blockbuster third-round clash at SW19. With two of the tour's finest grass-court players on court, expect booming serves, elegant shot-making and a fierce battle for a place in the fourth round.
Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Dimitrov's Campaign
Grigor Dimitrov has enjoyed an impressive run to the Wimbledon 2026 third round, showing both resilience and class on grass. The Bulgarian began his campaign with a composed 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Vít Kopřiva, before producing one of the standout performances of the second round to defeat 15th seed Jakub Menšík 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Live Streaming!
Live streaming of Wimbledon 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India. The tournament will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Grigor Dimitrov Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome
Hello tennis fans! Welcome to the live coverage of round 3 match between Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 4. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.