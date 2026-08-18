India 6-1 South Africa Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup: IND-W Move Above China After Stunning Victory Over SA-W

India crushed South Africa 6-1 at the Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, with six different scorers firing India to the top of Pool D with four points as it happened at the Wagener Stadion in Amstelveen

India produced a stunning attacking display to thrash South Africa 6-1 and move to the top of Pool D at the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup. After drawing 2-2 against Olympic silver medallists China in their opener, India needed a strong result and delivered in emphatic fashion. Sunelita Toppo opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Navneet Kaur doubled the advantage from a penalty corner. Sushila Chanu added a third before half-time, while Deepika, Lalremsiami and Sakshi Rana struck in the third quarter to complete India’s biggest World Cup win. South Africa eventually pulled one back through Kayla de Waal in the 55th minute, but India remained in complete control. The victory takes India to four points and strengthens their chances of reaching the second round.

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18 Aug 2026, 05:07:07 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Good Evening! Greetings, we are back with another live blog and it is India vs South Africa, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for live updates.

18 Aug 2026, 05:25:25 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: What happened in Last Match? India enter this clash with confidence after holding Olympic silver medallists China to a 2-2 draw in their opening game. Navneet Kaur and Deepika were on target for India, who showed plenty of fight against the world No. 4 side. South Africa, meanwhile, had a difficult start to their campaign, going down 4-0 to England. With both teams looking for a crucial result, India will hope to build on their encouraging opener, while South Africa will be determined to bounce back and put their first points on the board.

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18 Aug 2026, 05:54:52 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details! Fans in India can catch all the live action on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Select 2, with live streaming available on JioHotstar. The match has a scheduled start time of 6:30 PM IST on August 18, Tuesday.

18 Aug 2026, 05:54:52 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: IND's Position! India’s 2-2 draw against China has given them a valuable point in Pool D and kept their qualification hopes firmly alive. England currently sit at the top after their commanding 4-0 win over South Africa, with China and India following behind. South Africa, meanwhile, are at the bottom and will be desperate for a turnaround. For India, a victory in this clash would provide a major boost to their chances of progressing to the second round.

18 Aug 2026, 06:22:44 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: IND-W Starting XI! 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗜𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗬! 🇮🇳🔥



Here’s your Indian Women’s Team Starting XI for their second Pool D clash against South Africa at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. 🏑💪



📺 Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD) + Khel & JioHotstar + DD Sports (DD Free Dish)

⏰… pic.twitter.com/gDOzgLaPZf — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 18, 2026

18 Aug 2026, 06:45:27 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Game On! India make a bright start! They quickly push into South Africa’s final third and have already found their way into the circle. However, the early pressure doesn’t result in a chance as India concede a free hit. Still, an encouraging opening from the Indian side.

18 Aug 2026, 07:00:01 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLLL! 11' IND-W 1-0 SA-W India take the lead! Sunelita Toppo reacts quickest inside the circle to tap home after a scramble, putting India 1-0 ahead. It may have been a fortuitous finish, but India thoroughly deserved the breakthrough after sustained pressure and some excellent passing. Sakshi’s initial effort dribbled towards the far post, where Sunelita was perfectly placed to make no mistake. India have the advantage now and will be eager to build on this momentum.

18 Aug 2026, 07:11:38 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLLL! 18' IND-W 2-0 SA-W India double their lead! Navneet Kaur produces a superb penalty-corner finish to make it 2-0. She shifts the angle with a clever touch before unleashing a low, powerful strike that squeezes through the gap between the goalkeeper and the defender on the line. Van Tonder has no chance, and India are now firmly in control early in the second quarter.

18 Aug 2026, 07:20:04 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLLL! 25' IND-W 3-0 SA-W India are three up! India make it count after earning three consecutive penalty corners. Deepika’s drag-flick is blocked by the first rusher, but the loose ball falls to Sushila, who gets a crucial touch and sees her effort deflect off Van Tonder and into the net. India now lead South Africa 3-0 and are in complete control heading towards half-time.

18 Aug 2026, 07:27:53 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Halftime! IND-W 3-0 SA-W India head into the break with a commanding three-goal advantage after a superb first half. Sunelita Toppo opened the scoring in the first quarter before Navneet Kaur and Sushila Chanu struck in the second. India have dominated possession, created sustained pressure and made the most of their opportunities. South Africa have struggled to contain India’s attacking threat, and the Indian side will now look to maintain their intensity in the second half.

18 Aug 2026, 07:38:39 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 32' IND-W 3-0 SA-W South Africa come out with renewed urgency after the break and launch another quick attack down the left flank. However, their final effort misses the target and flies wide of the Indian goal. India still lead 3-0, but South Africa are showing more intent as they search for a way back into the contest.

18 Aug 2026, 07:45:40 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: 38' IND-W 4-0 SA-W India are four goals clear! Deepika produces a stunning finish to cap another brilliant attacking move. Navneet and Baljeet combine down the left before Baljeet cuts the ball back to Deepika, who controls it on the backhand and unleashes a fierce tomahawk into the bottom far corner. India are now 4-0 up and completely dominating the contest!

18 Aug 2026, 08:01:14 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLL! 44' IND-W 5-0 SA-W India are running riot! Lalremsiami makes it 5-0 with a sensational reverse-hit finish from the top of the circle. After receiving an aerial from Neha, she shifts onto her reverse side and unleashes a powerful strike towards the far post. The ball sneaks under de Jager’s foot, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. India now have a massive five-goal cushion and are completely in control.

18 Aug 2026, 08:01:14 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLL! 45' IND-W 6-0 SA-W India make it six! The floodgates are wide open now. Salima drives forward down the right and finds Ishika, whose effort across goal crashes against the post. Sakshi is quickest to react to the rebound, smashing a reverse hit into the top corner. India are 6-0 up and South Africa are being completely overwhelmed.

18 Aug 2026, 08:06:26 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: GOALLLL! 55' IND-W 6-1 SA-W South Africa finally get on the board! Kayla de Waal taps home from close range after Pearce’s penalty-corner drag-flick takes a deflection off the first rusher. South Africa’s persistence is finally rewarded, but India remain firmly in control with a commanding 6-1 lead heading into the final quarter.