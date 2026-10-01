India’s Golden Run: Watch All 10 Gold-Medal Triumphs At Asian Games 2026

India have won 10 gold medals so far at the Asian Games 2026, with medals coming across cricket, shooting, kabaddi, athletics and archery
Compound archery and shooting have emerged as major contributors, producing multiple gold-medal performances for India
India’s golden run includes record-breaking scores, close finals and dominant team victories as the Games enter their final stretch
Ten gold medals, spread across cricket, shooting, kabaddi, athletics and archery, have powered India’s campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. From the women cricketers opening the country’s gold account to a stunning four-gold haul on September 30, India have produced champions across disciplines.
The journey has featured close finals, record-equalling performances, dominant team displays and moments of individual brilliance. With India’s medal tally continuing to grow in the final stretch of the Asian Games, here is a look back at all 10 gold-medal triumphs that have shaped the campaign so far.
1. Women’s Cricket: India Begin With Gold
India’s first gold medal of the Games came in women’s T20 cricket. The Indian women defeated Sri Lanka in the final to successfully defend the title they won at the previous Asian Games. Led by a strong all-round performance, India controlled the contest and finished their campaign at the top of the podium. The victory gave the contingent its first gold and provided an early boost to India’s medal ambitions.
2. Shooting: Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet strike gold
India’s second gold arrived from the shooting range, where Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet combined to win the mixed team 10m air pistol title. The Indian pair produced a score of 484.6, setting an Asian record on their way to the top step of the podium. Their composure in the final helped India add another gold and reinforced shooting’s importance to the country’s medal campaign.
3. Women’s Kabaddi: India retain their crown
The women’s kabaddi team delivered another gold for India, defeating Iran 37-34 in a closely contested final. India had built an advantage during the first half but had to withstand an Iranian fightback after the break. The Indian team held its nerve when it mattered and successfully retained the Asian Games title, continuing the country’s long-standing dominance in the sport.
4. Men’s Kabaddi: Another gold against Iran
The men’s kabaddi team completed a golden double for India by also overcoming Iran in the final. India trailed 18-17 at half-time, but produced a strong second-half response to turn the contest around and win 40-34. The victory allowed India to retain its men’s kabaddi crown and made it a memorable golden day for the sport.
5. Neeru Dhanda: Gold in women’s trap
India’s fifth gold came from Neeru Dhanda, who triumphed in the women’s individual trap event. Having already contributed to India’s medal haul in the team competition, Dhanda delivered when it mattered most in the individual final. Her victory added another shooting gold to India’s collection and marked her as one of the standout performers of the contingent.
6. Women’s Compound Archery: A golden start to the sweep
The compound archers then began one of India’s most spectacular golden runs. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 in the women’s team final. Their score equalled the world record, underlining the extraordinary accuracy produced by the Indian trio. The victory also opened a remarkable day in which India would eventually win gold in all three compound team events.
7. Mixed Compound Archery: Chikitha and Sahil hold their nerve
The mixed team final produced one of the most dramatic gold-medal moments of India’s campaign. Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav faced South Korea in a tense contest that ended level, forcing a shoot-off. The Indian pair held their nerve in the decider to secure gold. The victory was particularly significant as it also secured India a quota place for the mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
8. Men’s Compound Archery: India complete the sweep
The Indian men followed their women's team to the top of the podium, defeating China 238-237 in another thrilling compound archery final. Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Kushal Dalal delivered under pressure to complete India’s sweep of the three compound team golds. It was another final decided by the smallest of margins and further highlighted India’s strength in compound archery.
9. Women’s 4x400m Relay: Athletics deliver gold
India’s next gold came from the athletics track, where the women’s 4x400m relay team reclaimed the Asian Games title. Kiran Pahal, M.R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj combined to clock 3:29.69 and finish at the top of the podium. The result gave Indian athletics another major gold and added a track-and-field highlight to the campaign.
10. Mixed Trap Shooting: Neeru Dhanda doubles up
India’s 10th gold came from Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai, who won the mixed team trap event on September 30. The pair produced a score of 34, setting an Asian and Games record in the process. The victory also made Dhanda a double gold medallist at these Games, following her individual trap triumph. Their success completed India’s four-gold haul on September 30 and pushed the country past the 10-gold mark.
Ten golds and counting
India’s 10 gold medals have come from five different sporting disciplines, underlining the breadth of the contingent’s campaign. Shooting and compound archery have supplied multiple champions, while cricket, kabaddi and athletics have also produced golden moments.
With the Asian Games entering their final stages, India’s golden tally remains a work in progress, and there are still opportunities for more champions to add their names to the list.