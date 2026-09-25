Suruchi Singh-Kamaljeet Strike Gold For India In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team At Asian Games 2026

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the 2026 Asian Games
The Indian pair shot an Asian record 484.6 in the final to finish on top of the podium
Republic of Korea took silver with 478.0, while Iran claimed bronze with 415.8
India’s Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday, delivering India’s second gold medal of the campaign and its first in shooting. The pair shot an Asian record 484.6 in the final to finish on top of the podium.
The win mattered beyond the medal. India’s shooting team had struggled through an underwhelming run in the pistol events, making this result a timely lift for the country’s campaign. It also gave the team a measure of redemption after several big names missed out earlier.
Finals And Podium
Suruchi and Kamaljeet dominated the final. Their total of 484.6 set an Asian record and secured gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games 2026.
The Republic of Korea took silver with 478.0. Iran finished with bronze on 415.8. India’s winning margin over Korea was 6.6 points.
It was India’s second gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games. For a shooting squad that had fallen short in earlier pistol events, the medal provided badly needed redemption after an underwhelming campaign so far.
India led throughout. Suruchi and Kamaljeet moved ahead early and never allowed Korea to go past them, even when the contest tightened in the middle phase.
After the first series, India led South Korea by 4.9 points. Korea cut that gap to 1.2 points in the second series, but the Indian pair stayed steady and kept landing high 10s.
The gap opened again as the final moved towards the eliminations. After Indonesia crashed out in fourth on the 18th shot, India led by 5.8 points. Two shots later, the advantage grew to 7.1 points.
India then carried a 7.2-point lead into the final two shots. Suruchi shot 10.5 on the penultimate effort and Kamaljeet hit 9.5, yet India still stayed 6.2 points clear. With the result almost settled, Suruchi closed the final with a 10.8 to seal the gold.
India had entered the four-team final after topping qualification with 587 points. That score also equalled the Asian record in qualification and marked the pair out as the team to beat.