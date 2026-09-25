Why Kamaljeet Replaced Kedarling To Partner Suruchi In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team At Asian Games 2026

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 September 2026 7:03 am

Kamaljeet has replaced Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in India’s 10m air pistol mixed team at the Asian Games 2026. The NRAI made the change following Thursday’s qualification, where Kamaljeet scored 580 to finish ninth, while Kedarling placed 35th with 568

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 25 September 2026 7:03 am

Kamaljeet replaces Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in India’s 10m air pistol mixed team for the Asian Games 2026. Photo: X/@Media_SAI

Summary of this article Kamaljeet replaces Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in India’s 10m air pistol mixed team for the Asian Games 2026

Kamaljeet scored 580 to finish ninth in Thursday’s men’s qualification, missing the individual final by one point

NRAI made the change following the qualification results, with Kamaljeet set to partner Suruchi Singh Kamaljeet has replaced Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve in India’s 10m air pistol mixed team at the Asian Games 2026, with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) making the change following Thursday’s men’s qualification event, according to Sportstar. Kamaljeet will compete alongside Suruchi Singh in the mixed team competition on Friday. Kedarling and Suruchi were initially named as India’s pairing for the event. According to Sportstar, the NRAI made the change after the two Indian shooters produced contrasting results in Thursday’s men’s 10m air pistol qualification. Kamaljeet was India’s best-placed shooter, scoring 580 points to finish ninth overall. He missed out on a place in the eight-shooter individual final by just one point. Kedarling, meanwhile, endured a difficult qualification round, finishing 35th with a score of 568. Following the qualification results, the NRAI opted to bring Kamaljeet into the mixed team combination. He will partner Suruchi in Friday’s 10m air pistol mixed team event.