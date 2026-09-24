Why Sunil Pal Called Salman Khan's Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

Sunil Pal responded to Salman Khan’s remarks on celebrities being trolled for their looks and work.
He said Salman Khan became a star because of the public and criticised the influence of big stars in Bollywood.
Pal referred to Hanuman Ansh’s box office success and contrasted it with high-budget films.
Sunil Pal has responded sharply to Salman Khan after the actor criticised social media trolling of celebrities over their appearance and work. Salman also aimed at people who abuse actors when they dislike a film and backed Katrina Kaif during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar after she was trolled for postpartum weight gain.
Pal also called Bigg Boss a "gutter show" and asked Salman to shut it down.
The exchange adds a fresh twist to a debate Salman had raised around how actors are judged online. Pal’s response widened that criticism beyond trolling and into the way big stars and large-budget films dominate the industry.
What Sunil Pal said about Salman Khan
Pal spoke while interacting with paparazzi at a recent event. He was asked about Salman’s comments on celebrities being trolled on social media.
"We made Salman Khan; Salman Khan did not make us. Salman Khan is a star today because of all of us, because of the people of India. It is because we have watched so many of his films. Aur Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, sab log sabak le lijiye, aap logon ka time pass bahut zayada chal raha hai," he said.
He added, "Hanuman Ansh se ₹500 crore kamaye jo ₹2 crore mein bani hai aur ₹500 crore ki film ₹50 crore bhi nahi kama paa rahi hai. Sharam aani chahiye aapko (And Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, everyone, please learn a lesson from this. You have been having too much of a good time. Hanuman Ansh, which was made for ₹2 crore, earned ₹500 crore, while a film made for ₹500 crore is unable to earn even ₹50 crore. You should be ashamed)."
He then widened his criticism to the film business. “You are such big stars that you have bought out the corporate labour and the industry, and smaller people are unable to make films. By the grace of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh managed to earn so much,” he said.
Pal also asked Salman to shut down Bigg Boss. He called it a "gutter show" and said it puts celebrities on screen who are a "big loss" to the nation. He added that the programme turns such people into stars.