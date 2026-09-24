Why Sunil Pal Called Salman Khan's Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

He accused large stars of dominating the industry and making it difficult for smaller filmmakers.

image Prefer on Google
Sunil Pal, Salman Khan
Sunil Pal hits back at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sunil Pal responded to Salman Khan’s remarks on celebrities being trolled for their looks and work.

  • He said Salman Khan became a star because of the public and criticised the influence of big stars in Bollywood.

  • Pal referred to Hanuman Ansh’s box office success and contrasted it with high-budget films.

Sunil Pal has responded sharply to Salman Khan after the actor criticised social media trolling of celebrities over their appearance and work. Salman also aimed at people who abuse actors when they dislike a film and backed Katrina Kaif during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar after she was trolled for postpartum weight gain.

Pal also called Bigg Boss a "gutter show" and asked Salman to shut it down.

The exchange adds a fresh twist to a debate Salman had raised around how actors are judged online. Pal’s response widened that criticism beyond trolling and into the way big stars and large-budget films dominate the industry.

Sunil Pal, Samay Raina - X
Samay Raina Rubbishes Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh Fee Claim As Fake News

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

What Sunil Pal said about Salman Khan

Pal spoke while interacting with paparazzi at a recent event. He was asked about Salman’s comments on celebrities being trolled on social media.

"We made Salman Khan; Salman Khan did not make us. Salman Khan is a star today because of all of us, because of the people of India. It is because we have watched so many of his films. Aur Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, sab log sabak le lijiye, aap logon ka time pass bahut zayada chal raha hai," he said.

Related Content
Hanuman Ansh crosses ₹350 crore mark worldwide - X
Ejaz Waris, Katrina Kaif - X
Mirzapur The Movie sees 6.7% growth on Day 14 - X
Salman Khan Starts Bigg Boss 20 Shoot - PTI

He added, "Hanuman Ansh se ₹500 crore kamaye jo ₹2 crore mein bani hai aur ₹500 crore ki film ₹50 crore bhi nahi kama paa rahi hai. Sharam aani chahiye aapko (And Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, everyone, please learn a lesson from this. You have been having too much of a good time. Hanuman Ansh, which was made for ₹2 crore, earned ₹500 crore, while a film made for ₹500 crore is unable to earn even ₹50 crore. You should be ashamed)."

He then widened his criticism to the film business. “You are such big stars that you have bought out the corporate labour and the industry, and smaller people are unable to make films. By the grace of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh managed to earn so much,” he said.

Sunil Pal calls out Pranit More over Rs 370 briyani row - X
Sunil Pal Calls Out Pranit More Over Rs '370 Biryani' Remark Row; Slams 'Vulgar' And 'Offensive' Comedy

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Pal also asked Salman to shut down Bigg Boss. He called it a "gutter show" and said it puts celebrities on screen who are a "big loss" to the nation. He added that the programme turns such people into stars.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories