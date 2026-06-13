Sunil Pal Calls Out Pranit More Over Rs '370 Biryani' Remark Row; Slams 'Vulgar' And 'Offensive' Comedy

Sunil Pal strongly condemned 'vulgar' and 'offensive' comedy.
His rebuke comes following Rs 370 biryani remark on Pranit More's show.
The comedian stated that the venues hosting such performances should have strict rules prohibiting offensive content.
Comedian Pranit More landed in controversy over his recent show, during which an audience member made objectionable comments about a woman, saying he deserved intimacy after spending Rs 370 on biryani. Not only the audience member, but also More has been criticised for not challenging his remarks and laughing with the crowd. As the backlash intensified, he issued an apology and later deactivated his Instagram account.
From Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Elvis Yadav, to Mallika Dua, several celebs called them out. Now comedian Sunil Pal has weighed in on the controversy, calling Pranit More and other such performers ‘comedy ka kalank’.
Sunil Pal lashes out at Pranit More over Rs 360 briyani row
In a now-deleted video, Sunil slammed Pranit and others saying they are doing obscenity in front of the audience in the name of comedy. He added, "Isse unka gar toh chal jaata hau lekin, unka fashion toh pura hojaata hai lekin humare desh ka Yuva ko bigaadne ka kaam karta hai (They may earn a living and satisfy their own interests, but they are corrupting the youth of our country)"
Pal calls them 'terrorists', who have no place in society.
Emphasises need for strict rules against obscene content in comedy venues
Sunil also stated that the venues hosting such performances should have strict rules prohibiting lewd content. He said shows with abusive language and vulgar humour should not be allowed on their premises. He is totally against promoting obscene conversations on stage. He feels that through strict measures, such issues can be brought under control.
He further said that today society and comedians like them are worried and disturbed. He also wonders why such people are invited to shows like Bigg Boss, and Kaun Banega Crorepati, and given so much footage as they are the same persons who use using abusive and offensive language.
Pal also said that if we do not encourage and support good people, this kind of market or content will grow in the name of entertainment.
About Rs 360 biryani row
The controversy sparked after a crowdwork video from More's show went viral. The audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, Haryana, recalling his date, said that after paying Rs 360 for biryani, he was surprised when the woman asked him to drop her home. He further said he wanted a "return," implying to physical intimacy. He said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."
The remark received severe backlash on social media, and Jangra was even terminated from his company.