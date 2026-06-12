Bigg Boss 20 Update: Salman Khan To Return As Host, Premiere Date Locked For September - Report

Bigg Boss' new season has locked its premiere date.
Salman Khan is returning as host after shooting his upcoming film.
Bigg Boss 20 is said to have a mix of contestants from television and digital space.
Bigg Boss, one of the most controversial and popular reality shows on television, is set to be back with its 20th season. Salman Khan is gearing up to host the new season. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 20 will be bigger than the previous seasons with more drama and conflict. The latest report claims that Bigg Boss 20 will premiere in September.
Bigg Boss 20 update: September premiere
A report in Variety India claims that the new season of Bigg Boss is scheduled to premiere on September 21. Salman will return as host, but before that, the superstar will wrap up shooting a major portion of his upcoming action-thriller, directed by Vamsi Paidipally and also stars Nayanthara as the female lead.
Salman's team is rigorously working on his dates. They are ensuring the film moves ahead smoothly without any delays so that he gets ample time to host Bigg Boss' new season.
Bigg Boss 20 contestants details
Preparations for Bigg Boss 20 are currently underway. The audition and shortlisting process will kick off soon. The casting team has reportedly started approaching several well-known television stars.
This season, makers are looking beyond the TV celebs. They are planning to cast contestants from popular reality shows and OTT projects to attract the younger audience who watch the show on social media and OTT apps.
Reports also claim that some old faces from past seasons might return to the new season. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers. The exact format and theme are kept under wraps.
The final list of contestants and the big twists will be revealed ahead of the premiere date.
Gaurav Khanna took home the trophy of the 19th season of Bigg Boss with a Rs 50 lakh cash prize. Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up, and Pranit More was the second runner-up.
Salman Khan's projects
On the professional front, Salman will be seen in the upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will see Salman playing the late real-life hero, Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. It also stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.