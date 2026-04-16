Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral Confirmed; Gaurav Khanna, Samarth Jurel In Talks - Report

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants: Farrhana Bhatt and Harsh Gujral have been confirmed. Gaurav Khanna and Laughter Chefs contestant Samarth Jurel are also in talks to participate in the reality show.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Farrhana Bhatt and Harsh Gujral have been confirmed as participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

  • Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and Laughter Chefs contestant Samarth Jurel are also in talks to participate in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

  • The makers are reportedly eyeing a mix of contestants from various fields.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to be back with yet another adventurous season. A report in India Today states that makers are planning to make KKK 15 a "bigger and better" season, taking on board a mix of contestants from various fields. They are already in the process of selecting the celebrities on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 confirmed contestants

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt, is the confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She had shown interest in participating in the reality show when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Comedian Harsh Gujral, who was one of the finalists on The Traitors Season 1, is reportedly the second confirmed contestant.

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The portal quoted a source saying, "This season, the makers are eyeing to get a mix of contestants from various fields. They want the season to be really fun, and are approaching popular celebs who also have a connection with the youth. There are already a few who are in the final stages of discussion in terms of remuneration, and the makers will announce the confirmed list soon."

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Gaurav Khanna and Samarth Jurel to join KKK 15

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and Laughter Chefs contestant Samarth Jurel are also in talks to join the reality show.

Some reports also claim that makers have also approached TV actors Pranali Rathod, Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Bajaj and Isha Malviya.

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About KKK 15

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is returning to host the show, had confirmed the new season in November last year during his appearance on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. "The audience was upset that we couldn’t bring a season this year, but next year the show is returning," Shetty said.

KKK 15 will be aired on Colors TV and will also stream on JioHotstar. The shoot is said to begin at the end of next month and is expected to go live only by mid-June or July.

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