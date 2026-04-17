India’s Best Dancer 5: Jaaved Jaaferi Returns As Judge After 12 Years

Summary of this article
India’s Best Dancer 5 marks Jaaved Jaaferi’s return as judge after 12 years.
‘India Wala Dance’ theme highlights diverse styles across 140 crore Indians.
Show premieres May 9, airing weekends at 9 PM on Sony TV.
India’s Best Dancer 5 is gearing up for a fresh season, and this time, the spotlight is not just on new talent but also on a familiar face returning to the stage. Jaaved Jaaferi is back as a judge after more than a decade, adding a strong dose of nostalgia to a show that continues to evolve with each season.
Jaaved Jaaferi returns to India’s Best Dancer 5 judging panel
The upcoming season introduces a new theme, ‘India Wala Dance’, which aims to celebrate the diversity of dance forms across the country. From classical and folk styles to contemporary and fusion, the show is expected to highlight a wide range of performances rooted in Indian culture.
Jaaved Jaaferi’s return is seen as a major highlight. Known for his sharp eye and expressive style, his presence is expected to bring both credibility and entertainment to the judging panel. In the recently released promo, it was suggested by the actor that the stage could unite audiences across the country through dance, reinforcing the show’s inclusive spirit.
India Wala Dance theme and what to expect this season
Season 5 will also feature Karisma Kapoor as part of the judging panel, further strengthening the show’s appeal. The format is set to go beyond competition, focusing on storytelling through movement and showcasing journeys from across India.
The promo hints at high-energy performances along with emotional narratives, aiming to connect with audiences on a deeper level. With its new theme, the show is positioning itself as a celebration of identity, talent and shared cultural expression.
When and where to watch India’s Best Dancer 5
As anticipation builds, viewers can mark their calendars. India’s Best Dancer 5 will premiere on May 9 and air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.