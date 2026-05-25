Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 Faces Fresh Storm After Sunil Pal’s Sharp Remark

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The return of Samay Raina with India’s Got Latent 2 has sparked fresh debate after comedian Sunil Pal made pointed remarks about the show and its format.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2
Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2 Draws Sunil Pal Reaction Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Samay Raina’s comeback with India’s Got Latent 2 triggered renewed controversy and debate.

  • Sunil Pal questioned the show’s format and declined guest participation publicly.

  • Viral set photos fuelled speculation about judges, despite zero official confirmation yet.

Samay Raina is once again at the centre of conversation after comedian Sunil Pal reacted to the return of India’s Got Latent 2. The latest remarks arrive months after the show faced controversy and shortly after the two comedians appeared together on a comedy special, where many believed their differences had finally eased.

Sunil Pal on Samay Raina and India’s Got Latent 2

While speaking at an event for the film September 21, Sunil Pal was asked about Samay Raina bringing back India’s Got Latent. A pointed response was offered by the veteran comedian.

It was said by Pal that he was pleased about the show’s return but wished to see Samay invite his parents onto the programme. A stronger remark was later made when Pal ruled out appearing as a guest himself.

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According to Sunil, it should be demonstrated by Samay that the show could be performed in front of his own parents, much like senior judges featured on mainstream comedy programmes.

Samay Raina vs Sunil Pal Controversy Continues

The tension between the two comedians dates back to the backlash surrounding Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia last year. At the time, harsh criticism had been directed by Pal, who referred to the younger comics in controversial terms after multiple complaints and FIRs emerged.

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The issue resurfaced recently after Samay and Pal appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show. Though playful exchanges were seen on screen, allegations were later made by Pal that he had been sidelined and unfairly treated.

Meanwhile, speculation around India’s Got Latent 2 has grown after a photograph from the sets circulated online. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were believed by social media users to be part of the judging panel, though no confirmation has been issued.

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The latest comments surfaced on May 25, keeping the spotlight firmly on the returning comedy show and its creator.

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