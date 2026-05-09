Rohit Sharma Teases Entertainment Debut, Fans Can’t Keep Calm After Viral Promo

Rohit Sharma has teased his much-awaited entertainment debut with a new Sony-backed reality show.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Entertainment Debut Creates Buzz Online Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma teased his first major entertainment reality show through Sony’s viral promotional campaign.

  • The cricketer’s famous “garden” dialogue became the teaser’s biggest crowd-pulling moment online.

  • Reports suggest The Rohit Sharma Show could stream soon on SonyLIV.

After stepping away from T20 internationals and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma appears ready to explore a completely different stage. On Friday, Sony Pictures Networks dropped a teaser hinting at the cricketer’s entry into the entertainment world with what has been described as one of the year’s biggest television debuts. The announcement instantly sent fans into a social media frenzy, especially after the promo leaned heavily into Rohit’s wildly popular “garden” dialogue.

Rohit Sharma’s Viral ‘Garden’ dialogue takes centre stage

The teaser opens with fans approaching Rohit and repeatedly asking him to say his now-famous line, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega.” As the requests continue, irritation is gradually shown building on the cricketer’s face. At one point, frustration is seen boiling over as instructions are given to his assistant to shut the gardening work happening at his terrace home.

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Later in the teaser, a humorous remark is made by Rohit about the dialogue’s popularity. It is heard being said, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya… jab mera poora show aayega toh kya hoga?” The promo finally ends with Sony Pictures calling it “the biggest entertainment debut of the year.”

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The Rohit Sharma Show? Fans speculate about SonyLIV reality project

Speculation around the project intensified after the SonyLIV app reportedly listed the title as The Rohit Sharma Show under its reality section. While official details remain under wraps, many believe the project could take the shape of a celebrity chat show.

Fans flooded social media with reactions soon after the teaser dropped. Excitement was seen pouring in through comments calling the announcement “super excited” and “crazy exciting”, while several users continued joking about the now-viral garden reference.

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Meanwhile, Rohit recently returned to IPL 2026 action for the Mumbai Indians after recovering from a hamstring injury. In his comeback match against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this month, he smashed 84 runs during a massive 229-run chase.

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