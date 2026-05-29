Ram Charan Recalls His Conversation With PM Narendra Modi: ‘He Asked Me What Peddi Was About’

Ram Charan met PM Narendra Modi in October last year.
In one of the promotional events of Peddi, he recalled his interaction with Modi.
Peddi will hit the screens on June 4.
Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming release Peddi. He is currently on a promotional spree. On Thursday, Ram and Janhvi Kapoor were in Delhi for a promotional event, where the RRR actor recalled his meeting with PM Narendra Modi last year.
He shared that PM Modi was curious about Peddi and asked him about it during their conversation.
Ram Charan on his meeting with PM Modi
Recalling his interaction with Modi about Peddi, Ram said, “The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it’s about an evolved India and empowering our villages. Modi ji then shared a story from West Bengal, where decades ago a footballer from a small village represented India, and today over 85 people from that same village play football.”
On Peddi, Ram said, “The films we are making in the South today are deeply rooted in our culture and soil. They are not city-based, but set in villages and towns. Our archery team in India has many tribal players because they naturally possess that talent. It’s beautiful when such talent from villages gets recognised.”
When Ram Charan met PM Modi
It was last year in October, Ram and his wife Upasana Konidela met Modi in New Delhi to thank him for the launch of the Archery Premier League (APL). He also shared images on his social media handles.
“Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport (sic),” he captioned the pics.
Modi replied on X, “Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters. @AlwaysRamCharan @upasanakonidela”.
Coming back to Peddi, it is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The sports drama will hit the theatres on June 4.