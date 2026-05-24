Ram Charan Issues An Apology After Mistakenly Calling Jasprit Bumrah A Footballer: ‘Genuine Human Error'

Actor Ram Charan has issued an apology after mistakenly referring to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as a "footballer" at the Peddi music launch in Bhopal. He was accompanied by AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor and other members of the cast and crew on stage. During a Rapid Fire round at the event, he thanked Bumrah for “taking football so ahead.” The RRR actor also accidentally addressed the crowd as people from Bihar. These goof-ups prompted a meme fest on social media.