Ram Charan Issues An Apology After Mistakenly Calling Jasprit Bumrah A Footballer: ‘Genuine Human Error'

Ram Charan apologises to Jasprit Bumrah for confusing him as a footballer
The goof-up happened at the Peddi music launch event in Bhopal.
Ram Charan was heavily trolled for mixing up sports references
Actor Ram Charan has issued an apology after mistakenly referring to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as a "footballer" at the Peddi music launch in Bhopal. He was accompanied by AR Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor and other members of the cast and crew on stage. During a Rapid Fire round at the event, he thanked Bumrah for “taking football so ahead.” The RRR actor also accidentally addressed the crowd as people from Bihar. These goof-ups prompted a meme fest on social media.
Ram Charan apologises to Jasprit Bumrah for confusing him as a footballer
Taking to his X handle, Ram wrote, "Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot 9 (sic)."
Here's the post.
What happened at Peddi Bhopal event
The music launch of Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama was held on Saturday (May 23). During a Rapid Fire segment, the actor was asked to describe some of India’s biggest cricket stars in just a few words.
When he was asked about Sachin Tendulkar, he described his journey as a “long, legendary run”, called MS Dhoni “calm and cool, and referred to Rohit Sharma as “everybody’s man." For Virat Kohli, he described him as “fire."
"Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho (you are taking football to new heights). Love you, sir,” Ram said.
The video went viral instantly, with netizens trolling Ram Charan left, right and centre.
About Peddi
Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi will hit the theatres on June 4. It has been produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu, among others.