Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan's Film Witnesses Over 20% Drop, Fails To Cross Rs 200 Mark In India

Peddi box office collection day 7

Peddi began emphatically at the box office, earning Rs 51 crore on Day 1. But the first Friday (day 2) saw a huge drop in collections, earning Rs 26.90 crore. Though it saw a slight growth on day 3 and day 4, on the first Monday (say 5), Ram Charan-starrer witnessed a significant dip. On Tuesday (day 6), it earned in the single digits and on Wednesday (day 7), the collection dropped further with a 22.2% drop from day 6's collection of Rs 9.70 crore.