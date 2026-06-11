Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan's Film Witnesses Over 20% Drop, Fails To Cross Rs 200 Mark In India

Peddi slowed down on day 7 and failed to enter the Rs 200 crore club in India.
It is yet to reach the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.
Ram Charan's sports drama seems to be affected by the recent controversy.
Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan's film opened in theatres on June 4 and received mixed reviews. Soon, the film landed in controversy for the objectification of Janhvi Kapoor's character. As the backlash intensified, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology, assuring they would remove the controversial scenes. Later, he confirmed those parts were cut from the film.
Peddi is set to complete one week at the box office, and its collection is not as expected. With each passing day, the film witnessed a downtrend trend.
Peddi box office collection day 7
Peddi began emphatically at the box office, earning Rs 51 crore on Day 1. But the first Friday (day 2) saw a huge drop in collections, earning Rs 26.90 crore. Though it saw a slight growth on day 3 and day 4, on the first Monday (say 5), Ram Charan-starrer witnessed a significant dip. On Tuesday (day 6), it earned in the single digits and on Wednesday (day 7), the collection dropped further with a 22.2% drop from day 6's collection of Rs 9.70 crore.
On day 7, Peddi raked in a net of Rs 7.55 crore across 7,535 shows at 17.3% occupancy, taking the total India net collections to Rs 187.25 crore (Rs 222.53 crore) with paid previews.
Peddi worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected only Rs 80 lakhs on day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 48.80 crore. This gives Peddi a worldwide gross of Rs 271.33 crore after seven days.
The changes for Peddi to cross the Rs 300 crore mark seems scanty. It is yet to cross the lifetime collections of films like OG (Rs 295 crore), Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 300 crore), and Mahavatar Narsimha (Rs 325 crore).