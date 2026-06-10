Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan Film Nears Major Milestone Despite Dip

Peddi box office collection remains strong

The film opened with a massive Rs 51 crore net on its first day before witnessing the expected decline over weekdays. It collected Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 29.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32.15 crore on Day 4. On Monday, the film earned Rs 12.05 crore before adding another Rs 9.65 crore on Tuesday.