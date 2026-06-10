Peddi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ram Charan Film Nears Major Milestone Despite Dip

Peddi earned Rs 9.65 crore net across 7,554 shows Tuesday.
Ram Charan film reached Rs 179.35 crore India net collection.
Worldwide gross touched Rs 261.23 crore despite weekday box-office decline.
Peddi's Box Office Collection Day 6 continued to show the film's strong hold at theatres despite a noticeable weekday slowdown. Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the sports action drama added another respectable day to its tally and remains one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.
According to trade reports Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 9.65 crore net in India on its sixth day across 7,554 shows. While the figure represents a nearly 20 per cent drop from Monday's earnings, the film's overall performance remains impressive. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 179.35 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 213.23 crore.
Peddi box office collection remains strong
The film opened with a massive Rs 51 crore net on its first day before witnessing the expected decline over weekdays. It collected Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 29.10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32.15 crore on Day 4. On Monday, the film earned Rs 12.05 crore before adding another Rs 9.65 crore on Tuesday.
Despite the gradual fall, Peddi continues to attract audiences across major centres and is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore net mark in India within the next few days.
Ram Charan film crosses Rs 260 crore worldwide
Peddi's overseas performance has also contributed significantly to its overall success. The film reportedly earned another Rs 1 crore overseas on Day 6, taking its international gross collection to Rs 48 crore.
As a result, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 261.23 crore. The film registered an overall occupancy of 27.12 per cent on Tuesday, with evening shows recording the strongest response.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s and follows a determined villager who uses sports to unite his community against a powerful rival. Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in important roles.
Backed by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings and IVY Entertainment, Peddi released in theatres last week and continues its successful box office journey despite facing competition from several new releases.