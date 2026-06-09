Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Film Sees Over 60% Drop On First Monday

Peddi Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-starrer Telugu sports drama arrived in cinemas on June 4, with paid previews on June 3. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film opened to mixed reviews and landed in controversy for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's character. Makers are slammed for focusing more on her appearance and not on her character development. Amid the row, Peddi has been performing well at the box office. However, on Monday (Day 5), it witnessed its first major drop of over 60%. It is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in India, and worldwide, Peddi has stormed past the Rs 240 crore mark.