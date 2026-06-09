Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Film Sees Over 60% Drop On First Monday

Peddi witnessed a huge dip on its first Monday.
It is inching closer to the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide.
In India, Ram Charan's film has earned nearly Rs 170 crore.
Peddi Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-starrer Telugu sports drama arrived in cinemas on June 4, with paid previews on June 3. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film opened to mixed reviews and landed in controversy for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's character. Makers are slammed for focusing more on her appearance and not on her character development. Amid the row, Peddi has been performing well at the box office. However, on Monday (Day 5), it witnessed its first major drop of over 60%. It is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in India, and worldwide, Peddi has stormed past the Rs 240 crore mark.
Peddi box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, Peddi opened at Rs 51 crore and saw a huge drop on Friday (Day 2), earning Rs 26.90 crore. On Saturday (Day 3), it saw a slight growth, collecting Rs 28.85 crore. On Sunday (Day 4), collections rose further, raking in Rs 32.15 crore. On Monday, the earnings saw a 62.5% drop from Day 4's net collection.
On Day 5, Ram Charan's film collected a net of Rs 12.05 crore across 7,905 shows at 22.4% occupancy, taking the total India net collections to Rs 169.70 crore (Rs 201.92 crore gross) with paid previews.
As usual, the Telugu version recorded the highest occupancy at 34% across nearly 3,552 shows. It contributed Rs 10.40 crore. In Hindi, it collected only Rs 1.46 crore from 3,687 shows at 12% occupancy. The Kannada version raked in Rs 7 lakhs from 157 shows at 18% occupancy. Tamil raked in Rs 15 lakhs from 434 shows at 18% occupancy, and Malayalam contributed Rs 3 lakhs from 75 shows at 20% footfall.
Peddi has taken over the lifetime hauls of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram ( Rs 127.41 crore), Ram’s Game Changer ( Rs 131.20 crore) and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab ( Rs 146.04 crore).
Peddi worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected only Rs 1 crore on Day 5. The overseas collection is Rs 47 crore, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs 248.92 crore.