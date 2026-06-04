Peddi X Review: Is Ram Charan's Sports Drama Worth The Hype? Check Out Netizens' Reactions

Peddi hit the screens on June 4, opening to mixed reviews.
Internet has given its verdict on Ram Charan-starrer.
Despite the flaws, Ram has received positive reviews for his transformative performance.
Peddi X review: After several delays, Ram Charan-starrer finally hit the screens today (June 4), with special preview shows on Wednesday (June 3). The sports drama marks Ram's comeback to the silver screen after Game Changer (2025). He has undergone a massive physical transformation to play a "crossover athlete" and pehelwan (wrestler) in the film.
Netizens' reviews of Peddi are out, and it has received mixed responses from the audience who watched the special and FDFS. They have shared their feedback on X (formerly Twitter). While many pointed out several flaws in the film, fans of Ram Charan have heaped praise on him for his stellar act.
Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions on Peddi here.
Peddi X review
Ram Charan is called the 'strength of the film' and is lauded for his terrific performance. Director Buchi Babu Sana is also praised for delivering an unconventional and content-driven film. Majority of netizens are disappointed with the screenplay and the runtime. Some scenes were unnecessarily dragged, according to some users.
One called Peddi a "complete disaster" and "huge disappointment."
Many felt Janhvi Kapoor's character is poorly written and not well utilised. Audiences raved about Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu for their competent performances.
Have a look at some of the tweets here.
An excerpt of Outlook India review of Peddi reads: "The biggest issue with Peddi is its confused relationship with the very themes it wants to explore. The film repeatedly gestures towards caste discrimination, economic inequality and political exploitation. Yet whenever these subjects demand genuine engagement, the narrative retreats into familiar commercial cinema shortcuts. Characters become symbols rather than people. Struggles become plot devices rather than lived realities."
Peddi is expected in the range of Rs 80-90 crore worldwide on Day 1. It might even cross the Rs 200 crore mark over the weekend if the film is backed by positive word of mouth.