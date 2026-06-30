Peddi OTT Release Update: Ram Charan’s Blockbuster Sports Drama To Stream Sooner Than Expected

Peddi OTT release is reportedly expected on Netflix after a successful theatrical run.
Ram Charan's sports drama has earned ₹336.85 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews.
Reports suggest July 16 digital premiere, though official confirmation is still awaited.
Peddi's OTT release has become a major talking point as reports suggest Ram Charan's latest sports action drama could soon make its digital debut. While the film continues to enjoy a successful run in theatres, fresh buzz indicates that its OTT premiere may not be too far away. Although no official confirmation has been made by the makers, fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement as the film maintains a strong box office performance.
Peddi OTT release: Netflix likely to bag digital premiere
According to a report by Gulte, Peddi is expected to premiere on Netflix. However, the streaming platform and the makers have not officially confirmed the release date, making the report speculative for now.
The film has remained steady at the box office despite receiving mixed critical reviews. During its fourth week in theatres, Peddi has reportedly continued earning close to ₹1 crore daily, taking its worldwide collection to approximately ₹336.85 crore.
Ram Charan's Peddi cast, story and what's next
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, Viji Chandrasekhar, Rajatava Dutta, Satya, John Vijay and Ajay Ghosh.
The story follows a gifted cricketer who initially plays only for money before meeting Appalasuri, a villager determined to secure a railway halt for his community. Inspired by the village's struggle and guided by his mentor Gournaidu, he transforms into a selfless sportsman willing to fight for a greater cause.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan is preparing for his next collaboration with director Sukumar, tentatively titled RC17, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.
As per the latest reports, Peddi is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from July 16, 2026. However, viewers should note that the makers are yet to announce the OTT release officially.