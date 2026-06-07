Peddi Box Office Day 3: Ram Charan’s Film Smashes ₹125 Crore Amid Growing Debate

Peddi crosses ₹125 crore India net collection within three days.
Ram Charan's sports drama sold over 82 lakh advance tickets.
Buchi Babu Sana confirms edits following Janhvi Kapoor controversy.
Peddi Box Office Day 3 continues to underline the film's strong theatrical pull, with Ram Charan's latest release crossing the ₹125 crore mark in India despite ongoing controversy surrounding parts of the film. While social media conversations have largely focused on the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, audiences appear to be showing up in large numbers, helping the sports action drama maintain its momentum at the ticket window.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu openings of the year and is now steadily moving towards its next major box office milestone.
Peddi Box Office Collection Remains Strong
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned ₹28.85 crore on its third day in theatres. The collection came after a strong opening day of ₹40.66 crore and a second-day collection of ₹26.90 crore.
With three days of earnings accounted for, the film's India net collection now stands at ₹125.25 crore, while the India gross collection has reached ₹141.41 crore.
The impressive run was aided by exceptional pre-release buzz. Reports suggest the film sold more than 82 lakh tickets in advance bookings and generated approximately ₹20 crore before release. The film also secured a wide release across nearly 3,000 screens.
Janhvi Kapoor Controversy Prompts Changes
The film's commercial success has been accompanied by criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma. The debate intensified online, prompting director Buchi Babu Sana to respond publicly.
In a statement shared on social media, it was acknowledged by the filmmaker that audience feedback had been heard and respected. An apology was also issued to those who felt uncomfortable with certain scenes, while it was confirmed that changes would be made to the portions that attracted criticism.
The director further stated that cinema evolves through its connection with audiences and that filmmakers have a responsibility to remain mindful of changing perspectives and sensitivities.
Ram Charan's Sports Drama Continues Winning Audiences
At the centre of Peddi is Ram Charan's portrayal of a determined young man whose journey unfolds through cricket, wrestling and athletics before earning national recognition. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.
With strong word-of-mouth, robust collections and swift action from the makers regarding audience concerns, Peddi appears set to remain a major force at the box office in the days ahead.