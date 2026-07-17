Why CBFC Ordered To Modify Ambedkar-TVK Dialogue In Vijay's Jana Nayagan? Producer Reveals

Jana Nayagan producer K Venkata Narayana confirmed the CBFC demanded the removal of a dialogue referencing BR Ambedkar and actor Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The original dialogue suggested that if Ambedkar's Constitution was ignored, TVK's constitution would come into force.
The CBFC directed the filmmakers to modify a book cover featuring Ambedkar's image and muted religious terms, including Bhagavatham, Ranganathar, and OM.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's much-delayed movie Jana Nayagan is set for theatrical release on July 23. Directed by H Vinoth, the film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate.
The CBFC demanded the removal of a dialogue referencing BR Ambedkar and actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) before clearing Jana Nayagan.
CBFC orders changes in Jana Nayagan
Producer K Venkata Narayana of KVN Productions told NDTV, "Since there was a reference to some political language, we were asked to make that correction. We respect the law of the land. Wherever they asked us to make corrections, we carried out those modifications."
Dialogue and audio cuts
The original dialogue suggested that if Ambedkar's Constitution was ignored, TVK's constitution would come into force.
Narayana said, "If you don’t follow the constitution, what will be the consequences? In a more relatable way, it has been put across. It’s common language. Even at home, you will tell the child, if you don’t follow the rule that has been made, next follows the consequence."
The board ordered immediate visual changes. The CBFC instructed the producers to alter a specific scene showing a book cover that displayed Ambedkar's portrait, Narayana said.
Terms like Bhagavatham, Ranganathar and OM were silenced. The board also removed OM from a line about Operation Meluha. These changes removed 20 seconds of footage and replaced another 10 seconds. Producers had to submit to these demands because a film cannot be released without board clearance, Narayana said.
Alongside Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani in significant roles.
It will release with two different versions in India and the United Kingdom. In India, the film went through 12 major edits. In the UK, it will be screened completely uncut on July 24.