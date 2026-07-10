Jana Nayagan: Vijay's Film Cleared By CBFC With 'A' Certificate For July Release

The Central Board of Film Certification issued an 'A' certificate to Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan on Thursday.
Originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9, the film was delayed by six months due to administrative hurdles.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film has an official runtime of 183 minutes.
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan secured an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday (July 9). The clearance clears the path for a July theatrical debut. The film was originally scheduled to premiere on January 9 for the Pongal festival but was postponed due to a censorship battle with the CBFC. According to a report in NDTV, the CBFC website lists the runtime of Jana Nayagan as 183 minutes (three hours and three minutes). However, the board has not published the cut list. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is touted as Vijay's final film before his political career.
Jana Nagayan certification battle
KVN Productions, the makers behind the film, submitted the feature for certification in December 2025. The production house initially expected to secure a U/A 16+ rating. However, an examining committee member reportedly raised unexpected objections during the initial screening, forcing the regulatory body to refer the film to a CBFC revision committee. The board withheld the final certificate for several months, citing "due process" as the official justification for the multi-month certification delay.
The lengthy regulatory standoff left the movie in limbo, disappointing millions of Vijay's fans and supporters.
Vijay's political career
Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in May, and he became the Chief Minister.
Jana Nayagan was originally intended to serve as Vijay's grand farewell to fans before the state elections. The extensive certification delay unexpectedly shifted its release window. The film will now hit theatres on July 24, 2026.
Industry experts expect the July launch to generate historic box office numbers.
The film is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's music.