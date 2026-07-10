Jana Nayagan: Vijay's Film Cleared By CBFC With 'A' Certificate For July Release

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan secured an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday (July 9). The clearance clears the path for a July theatrical debut. The film was originally scheduled to premiere on January 9 for the Pongal festival but was postponed due to a censorship battle with the CBFC. According to a report in NDTV, the CBFC website lists the runtime of Jana Nayagan as 183 minutes (three hours and three minutes). However, the board has not published the cut list. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is touted as Vijay's final film before his political career.