Jana Nayagan: Makers Confirm Certificate Circulating Online Is Fake; Vijay's Film Get Final List Of Changes From CBFC

KVN Productions confirmed that the Jana Nayagan censor certificate circulating on social media is entirely fake.
The Central Board of Film Certification has sent the makers a list of final revisions before clearing it for release.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.
Jana Nayagan, touted as Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged political career, is still awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film faced two major legal battles: a dispute with CBFC over certification, and a cybercrime case following a pre-release piracy leak. Jana Nayagan's release date has not been confirmed yet.
Jana Nayagan makers deny viral fake censor certificate
A viral censor certificate for Jana Nayagan was circulating on social media. KVN Productions has confirmed that the certificate is fake and no official clearance has been issued yet.
CBFC recently completed its review and sent the makers a list of final revisions, according to SCREEN. The official certification is expected once the makers make the suggested changes and the board approves the revised version.
Release plans underway
Theatres in Tamil Nadu are preparing to open advance bookings soon in anticipation of formal clearance. Suprith Mohan, business head at KVN Productions, confirmed the makers are eyeing release of the highly anticipated film in the final week of July or the first week of August.
Jana Nayagan will now be the first film of Vijay to release in cinemas after he became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister following his party TVK's victory in the May Assembly elections.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Yogi Babu.
About Jana Nayagan row
The film was scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, but a complaint led the CBFC to refer it to a revising committee.
The legal dispute reached the Madras High Court, where a division bench stayed an order directing the board to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. The Supreme Court subsequently declined to intervene.
The project faced a massive blow when the film was leaked online in April. Tamil Nadu police officers revealed that nearly 1.2 crore people watched the pirated full-length version.
Investigation revealed that a freelance editor copied the film from an editing suite and uploaded it to Google Drive before it reached the piracy platforms.